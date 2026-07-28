Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Steve Westlake
Jul 29

So what exactly can be done to escape the cage?

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Angie
Jul 28

They already know everything they need to know about every one of us unless you're somehow really and truly "off the grid." So the only steps that remain are consolidation, a clearinghouse/warehouse for your information, which requires massive data center capacity and which is Palantir's specific area of expertise, and implementation.

https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/p/the-terrifying-truth-about-experian

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