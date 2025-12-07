Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Dec 16, 2025

I think most people have an idea about this. Just looking at companies like Kraft etc. makes us aware, that 'small' companies are often owned by larger ones. And all of them depend on finances, and that are the banks, loan companies, wall Street. Some time ago I read about the last 200 or so years, and how the people who run all this are out in the open and publish what they are doing, but what can the common man do to stop what is going on? I think most just want to keep the show up, feeling helpless against Big everything. It is hard enough to get out of Big Ag. To get out of Big Money is beyond our means I think. Looking forward to reading your book.

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
17hEdited

https://substack.com/@laura213655

The “story” begins with the Venetians and continues today with the Black Nobility, Royalty, Aristocracy, Oligarchy, and the Vatican (Jesuits).

https://totaldisclosure.net/the-black-nobility-i/

https://totaldisclosure.net/the-black-nobility-ii/

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_sociopol_blacknobil.htm#menu

The Venetian Conspiracy

https://lust-for-life.org/Lust-For-Life/AgainstOligarchy/AgainstOligarchy.pdf

https://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/

The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/conf-iclc/1990s/conf_feb_1994_gmr.html

Venice’s War Against Western Civilization

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/fid_91-96/952_venice.html

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/fidelio_archive/1995/fidv04n02-1995Su/fidv04n02-1995Su_004-venices_war_against_western_civi.pdf

Today’s Globalists seek the destruction and abolition of independent sovereign nations, especially Russia and the USA, so they can “Build Back Better” their quest TO RESTORE THE FEUDAL ORDER.

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-329741381?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-351157563?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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