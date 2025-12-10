Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Jennifer Melton
Jul 21

Free to read on the Internet archives…

https://share.google/NMFqKmLqkvrhRmIOn

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19 replies by Eric Daniel Buesing and others
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Robin
Jul 22

great info, I am not surprised, the last 20 years have not shocked me, it makes me disgusted, this last year and a half makes sick to my stomach, these elites have destroyed our country, our world, they are so greedy, they've proven that power is more important that descent humanity. These elites have to be stopped or we will not own anything, not even ourselves.

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