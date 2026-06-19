Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Eric Daniel Buesing
Jul 28

Thank you all for keeping this dialogue alive. The engagement in these comments proves that more people are connecting these dots than the system would like. The four mechanisms aren't theory anymore. Coercion, Alignment, Amnesia, Conflict. They've been running for five thousand years but what I published today shows you what they look like when all four converge simultaneously into a single financial architecture that can be switched on with a software update. We've always been able to opt out of something. Barter. Cash. Community exchange. What's being built right now closes every one of those exits permanently. Worth understanding before the door latches: https://sleuthfox.substack.com/p/the-coming-programmable-cage-money

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Malcolm J McKinney's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney
Jul 22

The Four Horsemen defined.

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