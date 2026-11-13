How does a man who trafficked girls for years end up protected by the very institutions built to stop him? Congress ordered the Justice Department to release everything in November 2025, and you figured that settled it.1 It didn’t. The department found more than 6 million pages and released about half.2 Much of that half came back blacked out, with redactions nobody has explained.3 At least one survivor who had never come forward got outed in the process.4 Meanwhile prominent names stayed hidden.5 We were promised the full record. We got a fraction. Ask yourself why. Jeffrey Epstein was one working part of a kompromat network of money and intelligence that gathers secrets on the powerful and keeps them in line. The files are the leash. As long as they stay sealed, everyone named in them knows what’s still out there, and whoever holds the originals knows exactly who’s afraid. That’s why the men who matter are still shielded. Federal prosecutors weighed charging one of his assistants in 2019 and decided against it, and they found too little evidence to charge a girlfriend. A Manhattan prosecutor’s office investigated Leon Black and filed no charges.6 The institutions that should have stopped Epstein protected him for years. They protect the people he served for the same reason: a secret that stays sealed keeps working.

Men like Epstein don’t rise by accident. Somebody builds them and shields them. Then somebody puts them to work. To understand the dynamic, look past him to the system of elite control behind him. That system is older than any scandal, and cartoon villains have nothing to do with it. What I’m giving you is pattern recognition with receipts, and every receipt is in the notes.

An Operation Built for Leverage

Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.7 Federal agents arrested him again in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges.8 That record only scratches the surface. He ran a honey trap for the rich and powerful. His private island, Little St. James, and his homes in New York and New Mexico hosted politicians, scientists, billionaires and royals.9

Then there are the cameras. Maria Farmer says Epstein showed her a hidden media room with old monitors fed by tiny pinhole cameras. The screens flashed “toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed.” “It was very obvious that they were, like, monitoring private moments,” she said.10 Virginia Giuffre described a hidden room inside his massage room, with nude photographs covering the walls from floor to ceiling.11 Agents seized a multitude of videos and photos from his devices and homes.12 Why would a man film his guests? A house full of cameras turns a guest list into leverage.

Then the evidence walked right out the door. Less than two weeks before police searched his Palm Beach mansion back in October 2005, a memo says, a private investigator working for Epstein’s lawyer Roy Black took more than 100 items out of it. Three computers and 29 telephone directories were among them. The detective who searched the house wrote that the computer towers were gone and that the security cameras “were in place but were not connected to recording equipment.” An FBI agent attested that the items were:

“purposely removed from Mr. Epstein’s home in anticipation of an execution of a search warrant”13

The agent said they could include surveillance footage.

His money came from two billionaires. By 1991 Leslie Wexner had handed him full power of attorney over his finances.14 Epstein lived in a Manhattan townhouse that Wexner owned, and Wexner formally transferred the deed in 2011. The Boeing 727 nicknamed the “Lolita Express” belonged to Wexner’s company, Limited, from 1990 to 2001, and then it went to Epstein for an undisclosed sum. Forbes and sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal put what Wexner paid him at about $200 million through 2007. Between 1999 and 2018 Epstein’s firms earned more than $800 million, including at least $490 million in fees, and Forbes estimates that Wexner and Black supplied more than 75 percent of that fee income. In a 2020 letter Wexner said Epstein had improperly taken at least $46 million.15

Leon Black paid him $158 million between 2012 and 2017, years after the conviction.16 Of that, $120 million arrived in 2013 and 2014 alone, and Black gave another $10 million to Gratitude America, a charity tied to Epstein, in October 2015. Black said the money bought tax advice. Epstein claimed one transaction saved him $600 million, and a review that Apollo’s board commissioned from the law firm Dechert said Epstein’s tax knowledge saved Black at least $1 billion.17 Tax professor Jay Soled called the arrangement “very unusual” because Epstein “doesn’t really have training.”18 Senator Ron Wyden called the payments “abnormal” for tax advice, and Epstein had no written contract for most of them.19 In 2017 Black even lent $30.5 million to Epstein’s company Plan D, and Epstein repaid only $10 million before he died.20 Who pays a convicted sex offender that kind of money for advice from a man with no training?

The Intelligence Thread

Epstein’s partner was Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison term of 20 years.21 Her father, Robert Maxwell, was a publishing tycoon with ties to intelligence services on more than one side. Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon wrote that he worked for Mossad and used his publishing empire as cover.22 Wikipedia’s entry on Maxwell links him to MI6 as well, citing W. B. de Lint’s Blurring Intelligence Crime (Springer, 2021).23 Foreign Office papers reported by the Telegraph in 2003 called him “a thoroughly bad character and almost certainly financed by Russia.”24 The Sunday Express reported in 1992 that a document signed by the KGB chief called him a top agent for the Soviet leadership.25 Then Maxwell vanished from his yacht off the Canary Islands, and his body turned up floating in the Atlantic on November 5, 1991.26 Investigators found a £460 million fraud on the Mirror Group pension fund.27

The files point to more than one intelligence relationship. An FBI source reported in an October 2020 memo that Epstein was a Mossad agent trained as a spy.28 Epstein’s lawyers filed requests for records held by American intelligence agencies, to find out whether the CIA had any connection to him and whether the NSA held information about him.29 In February 2026 Representative Nancy Mace demanded that the CIA release all its records on Epstein and Maxwell after the agency declined to confirm or deny that any exist.30 Former CIA officer John Kiriakou says Epstein offered his services to the CIA and the FBI, then to MI5 and MI6.31 Epstein wrote that Russia’s UN ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, “understood Trump after our conversations.”32 He also tried to reach Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Trump.33 In February 2026 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was increasingly likely that Russian intelligence helped organize the operation, and he set up a team to examine it.34

Catherine Herridge reports that a former FBI special agent who specialized in organized crime reviewed the records and said there’s no doubt Epstein was engaged in an intelligence collection operation.35 She also reports that Epstein acted as a middleman in an effort to block 9/11 families from suing Saudi Arabia, that her analyst Morgan Wright flagged the work under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and that no administration of either party pursued it. In the same files Epstein bragged to Steve Bannon about his access to a highly classified facility.36 Epstein’s calendar lists three meetings with William Burns in 2014, when Burns was deputy secretary of state, years before he ran the CIA.37

Add it up and the intelligence agencies don’t act like rivals serving separate nations. They act like interconnected components of one transnational kompromat structure that answers to no country.

Protection at Work

Now look at the 2008 plea deal. Alexander Acosta, then the U.S. attorney in Miami, signed a nonprosecution agreement that shielded Epstein and his coconspirators from federal charges.38 Nobody has sufficiently explained to the American people why a prosecutor would hand a human trafficker that type of sweetheart deal, but Acosta did say something when he was vetted for a job in the Trump administration. He told his interviewers:

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”39,40

Vicky Ward broke the story in 2019, and Acosta added that he’d been told to back off when he cut the deal.41 The same FBI source recalled Alan Dershowitz telling another U.S. attorney that Epstein “belonged to both US and allied intelligence services.”42

Pam Bondi was Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Mary Ellen Klas wrote that she “dropped the ball on investigating Epstein.”43 A Last Page First Substack profile says she opened no independent state investigation although legal experts say she had the authority.44 As U.S. attorney general she said in February 2025 that Epstein’s client list was sitting on her desk.45 However, in July 2025 her department declared there was no client list and no credible evidence of blackmail.46 Trump eventually removed her in April 2026 after months of scrutiny over the department’s handling of the files.47 The FBI’s own conclusion is that Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men.48 Then why the cameras? Apparently, we are not supposed to be able to think for ourselves or connect any of the dots.

Now consider the Barr family. Epstein was a college dropout when he started teaching math and science at the Dalton School in September 1974, and Donald Barr had been its headmaster for a decade. Yahoo Finance reports that Barr, the father of future Attorney General Bill Barr, hired Epstein to teach math and science. Wikipedia’s entry on Donald Barr, which draws on the New York Times, says Barr “didn’t care about credentials as long as you were interesting and knew your stuff.”49 Donald’s son Bill worked for the CIA from 1971 to 1977, first as an intern and then as an analyst, and he later served as attorney general twice.50 The law firm Kirkland & Ellis represented Epstein in 2008, and Barr joined it in 2009. In July 2019 he said he was recused from the Epstein case because of that, then checked with Justice Department ethics officials and decided he could oversee the New York prosecution, staying out only of the review of the Florida deal.51 Epstein died a month later in federal custody while Barr ran the Justice Department. Barr called the jail failures a “perfect storm” and said his personal review of the footage supported a suicide finding.52 He also said the cameras that streamed but didn’t record “made the investigation harder, obviously,” and he admitted:

“I can see why people would be suspicious, more than suspicious.”53

Epstein died in a federal jail cell on August 10, 2019, and it was ruled a suicide. Now look at the cameras. Recorded video from his unit came from one camera, and his cell door wasn’t in its view. The camera in the hallway outside his cell streamed live but never recorded. Two guards falsified records of counts and rounds they didn’t make.54 Pathologist Michael Baden said fractures in Epstein’s neck are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and more common in homicidal strangulation.55 The Justice Department holds footage from 147 cameras at the jail, and CBS reports the law required its release.56

The elite were so deeply connected to him. They knew but didn’t care. He was never ostracized from the circles he was placed adjacent to. Even after his 2008 conviction the powerful kept answering his calls. Larry Summers was still emailing him in March 2019.57 Epstein put $40 million into two funds run by Valar Ventures, the firm Peter Thiel cofounded.58 The Week reports that Noam Chomsky acknowledged receiving about $270,000 from an account linked to Epstein.59 British police arrested Prince Andrew in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, over reports that he sent confidential trade reports to Epstein in 2010.60 By his own account, the circle even included Russia’s UN ambassador.61

Kompromat: An Ancient Pattern

Epstein didn’t invent any of this. Elites have always controlled each other through sex and secrets, because a man with a secret to hide does what he’s told. The tools change. The goal doesn’t: make a rival too exposed to say no.

In the Cold War the KGB turned the method into a program. It trained women it called swallows to seduce Western diplomats.62 Histories of Cold War sexpionage, as Wikipedia summarizes them, call the male agents ravens and say a school in Kazan trained the swallows. The practice reaches back to the 1930s, when Yakov Agranov used ballerinas and actresses against the Soviet intelligentsia.63

The targets came from every level of power. In 1954 the Soviets worked on John Watkins, Canada’s ambassador, and on William Vassall, a British navy clerk.64 The KGB called on 100 operatives to compromise and recruit Maurice Dejean, France’s ambassador to Moscow, and Charles de Gaulle dismissed his old friend from the diplomatic service.65 In 1961 a staged encounter with an Intourist guide ensnared Anthony Courtney, a British member of parliament, and he lost his seat at the next election.66 In 1963 Louis Guibaud, the French military attaché, shot himself after the KGB confronted him with photos.67 Journalists weren’t safe either, and the list includes the British correspondent Jeremy Wolfenden in Moscow.68 Moscow’s East German ally ran the same play. Its Stasi “Mielke’s Maidens” went after diplomats and businessmen, and about 40 women were prosecuted in West Germany over relationships with East German “Romeo” agents.69

The West ran its own versions, and the biggest one sat inside the FBI. J. Edgar Hoover kept an “Official and Confidential” file in his office. Ronald Kessler writes that the files held sensitive information about political leaders and “would guarantee that Hoover would remain director as long as he wished.”70 The boxes sat in the outer office where his secretary Helen Gandy worked.71 Hoover held the job under eight presidents, and every one of them had to wonder what he knew.

In 1964 the FBI mailed Martin Luther King Jr. a package with a tape of his affairs and an anonymous letter telling him, “there is only one thing left for you to do.” Historians say William Sullivan, one of J. Edgar Hoover’s deputies, wrote the letter, and the Senate’s Church Committee later confirmed King’s belief that the FBI was behind it.72

Four years later the Soviets caught a British ambassador the same way. In 1968 Sir Geoffrey Harrison, Britain’s ambassador in Moscow, had an affair with a chambermaid at the embassy. He later said the Soviet secret police lured him into it. When he realized he’d been set up, he told London, and he was recalled two days after Soviet tanks entered Czechoslovakia.73 The trap only works if the target stays quiet. Harrison talked, and it failed.

The people who keep secrets also decide when the secrets disappear. Hoover died in May 1972, and on May 4 Gandy handed 12 boxes labeled “Official/Confidential” to Mark Felt. They held 167 files and 17,750 pages. That afternoon the new acting director, L. Patrick Gray, told the press, “there are no dossiers or secret files.”74 Curt Gentry’s biography of Hoover, as Wikipedia summarizes it, says the files held blackmail material on “the patriarch of an American political dynasty” and wiretap evidence on an attorney general. Nixon’s own file was mislabeled “Obscene Matters,” and Gray couldn’t have found it without Gandy’s index.75 From May 13 to July 17 Gandy cleared at least 32 file drawers out of the basement of Hoover’s home. She told a House subcommittee in 1975:

“I tore them up, put them in boxes, and they were taken away to be shredded.”76

In Italy the lodge itself was the lever. Propaganda Due, known as P2, was exposed in 1981 with a list of 962 names, including 43 generals and the entire leadership of the intelligence services.77 It also named four ministers and 44 members of parliament, and investigators found dossiers and blackmail material in the lodge’s archive.78

Belgium shows the other half of the deal, which is protection. The Dutroux affair in the 1990s exposed child trafficking, and a parliamentary inquiry said Marc Dutroux and others “might have received high levels of protection.”79 Jean Marc Connerotte, the judge who led the investigation, was removed from the case in October 1996 for attending a fundraising dinner, and the ruling stirred outrage across Belgium.80 The Guardian reported that after Dutroux’s arrest, twenty potential witnesses connected with the case died in mysterious circumstances. Marc Verwilghen, who chaired the parliamentary inquiry, said political and judicial leaders muzzled its findings.81

Cults run on the same lever. Federal prosecutors showed that NXIVM leader Keith Raniere controlled the members of his secret group by collecting “collateral” from them, meaning intimate images and letters with damaging accusations about their loved ones. One witness testified that she was forced to provide labor and services, including sexual acts with Raniere, “under threat of release of her collateral.” A jury found him guilty on every count in June 2019.82

The same methods penetrate the music and entertainment world too. Prosecutors at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs showed jurors clips he filmed himself of the “freak offs.”83 A witness testified that when she asked him for $150,000, he threatened to send recordings of her with other men to the father of her child.84 A former employee, Rodney Jones, alleged in a lawsuit that Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his homes and held “compromising footage of every person” who attended his freak off parties and house parties.85 In July 2025 a federal jury acquitted Combs of racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted him on two counts of transporting people to engage in prostitution, the “freak offs” prosecutors described. In his defense, his own lawyer told the jury that making “homemade porn” with girlfriends isn’t illegal.86 A judge sentenced him to 50 months.87 Remember, whoever possesses the recordings holds the levers of power and control.

Every case above ends the same way, with a powerful person doing what the holder of the control file wants, and that’s the operation Epstein served.

The Machine That Watches

Every case above needed somebody to collect the secret first. A honey trap took a spy and a hidden camera. However, the modern surveillance state does this collecting all day, on everyone. That’s why these operations thrive inside it. In 2005 the FBI dropped its Carnivore program for better commercial tools.88 The diplomatic cables WikiLeaks published in 2010 showed American diplomats were told to collect personal data on UN officials.89 Edward Snowden’s 2013 leaks showed the Five Eyes alliance monitoring global communications and XKEYSCORE searching nearly everything a person does online.90 A 2012 NSA document listed “viewing sexually explicit material online” as a vulnerability to exploit against its targets, with the stated aim of discrediting them, HuffPost reported in 2013.91 The Guardian reported in 2014 that Britain’s GCHQ captured webcam images from 1.8 million Yahoo accounts in six months, and the documents put up to 11 percent of them at “undesirable nudity.”92 Snowden said NSA analysts pass intercepted nude photos around the office as “fringe benefits.“93 Bloomberg Businessweek reported in 2018 that Palantir, the data mining company Peter Thiel cofounded, was using War on Terror tools to track American citizens.94 That data becomes kompromat. It buys silence or cooperation from diplomats and CEOs alike, and it buys it from ordinary citizens too.

China shows where this ends. It had 176 million surveillance cameras in 2016 and planned for as many as 626 million by 2020.95 Supposedly, there’s no single national score. MERICS researcher Vincent Brussee wrote in 2022 that such a score “simply does not exist.”96 However, the system runs on multiple separate databases, including lists of people who defaulted on court judgments.97 A bad score means your right to travel is restricted too. Chinese courts banned people from buying plane tickets 17.5 million times in 2018, and train tickets 5.5 million times.98 Fox News reported those bans as 23 million blocked travelers.99 The digital yuan is programmable, and its patents describe tracing transactions to make sure funds are spent on intended goals. One pilot in Chengdu restricted spending to subway and bus tickets and shared bikes.100 Lists that control travel and purchases are coercion built into daily life. Nobody needs a hidden camera when the state already holds the file on every citizen.

That’s where the West is headed. Western agencies already collect at that scale, and Western companies already build the profiles. Now the money is changing too. As of May 2026, 146 countries and currency unions are exploring central bank digital currencies, and 77 have moved into the advanced stage.101 Digital money can carry rules. Picture a dollar that knows who’s holding it. Where can you spend it? What can it buy? Does it expire if you wait too long? Does your social credit score decide whether you can board a plane? Nobody has to ban you. The system just declines the transaction, and you’re left standing there with a balance you can’t touch. The only thing missing is the list that tells you where you can go and what you can buy. The pitch for it is always efficiency.

Everything and Everyone

Blackmail is the glue of elite networks because it crosses borders and loyalties. Epstein’s web reached finance through Wexner and Black. It reached technology through Bill Gates, who first met Epstein on January 31, 2011, at his Manhattan townhouse and stayed late.102 Flight records put Gates on Epstein’s jet on March 1, 2013, flying from Teterboro to Palm Beach.103,104 Gates told employees in February 2026 that he flew on Epstein’s plane and met with him in Germany, France, New York and Washington. He confirmed they met regularly between 2011 and 2014.105

It reached politics through Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s plane several times,106 and through royalty snaring Prince Andrew. Both Clintons gave depositions to the House Oversight Committee, and Nancy Mace accused them of lying under oath about Epstein.107

It reached science through his philanthropy. Harvard received about $9 million from him and his foundations,108 including $6.5 million in 2003 for Martin Nowak’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics.109 Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein was “particularly fascinated by brain science.”110 MIT took $850,000 in ten gifts, including $525,000 to the Media Lab after his conviction and $100,000 in 2002 for Marvin Minsky’s research.111 In September 2014 the Media Lab’s director asked Epstein for $100,000 to extend the cognitive scientist Joscha Bach’s contract, and Epstein agreed within 10 minutes.112 Money like that blurs the line between science and control, the way ancient elites hoarded knowledge.

It reached gravity physics too. In March 2006 Epstein’s money paid for “Confronting Gravity,” a conference in the Virgin Islands that Lawrence Krauss organized.113 About 20 leading physicists came, including Stephen Hawking and Kip Thorne. Some of them took a boat trip to Little St. James, the island where prosecutors say Epstein abused women and girls. Alan Guth said Epstein was almost always seen with “three or four young women.” Epstein later called the conference one of his top five professional achievements.114 He told Steve Bannon in 2019 that he became interested in New Mexico after learning that Los Alamos scientists had moved into private firms doing pure and applied research, and he bought Zorro Ranch there in 1993.115 Writer Clinton Desveaux calls the conference a “physics harvesting operation” built to scout technology and neutralize scholars.116 Nobody has shown whether Epstein wanted to capture that science or stall it. Columbia physicist Peter Woit called his later activity “reputation laundering,” and Princeton’s Jim Peebles said he “liked to promise far more than he ever delivered.”117 NPR also reports that Epstein connected scientists to wealthy and influential people who could help their careers and finances.118 Whatever he wanted from gravity, he put himself at the table with the people who hold that knowledge and connected them to money and power.

I call the machine behind all this The Hidden Hand. It’s an independent power structure with no borders and no loyalty to any nation. A transnational elite runs it through intelligence operations and organized crime, and it uses technology to tie them together. In that game the lines between Mossad, the CIA, MI6 and the FSB fade, just as they did in Robert Maxwell’s web, which served many masters. Epstein worked for it with no exclusive loyalty to any nation, ethnic group or ideology.

Owned Before They Rise

Step back and look at what all of this does. The machine doesn’t only catch scandalous men. It catches rising ones. Anyone headed for real power in finance or politics or science or media gets noticed early. Somebody offers a favor, a party, a loan or an introduction. Somebody keeps the record. By the time that person reaches the top, the file is already waiting. First they bribe you. Then they blackmail you. If that doesn’t work, they kill you. John Perkins, who says he worked as an economic hit man, described that last step: A leader who wouldn’t take the deal got a visit from the jackals, who in his words “would either overthrow these men or assassinate them.”119 The system makes sure that whoever rises is already owned.

That’s the real job of an Epstein. He wasn’t a flaw the institutions failed to catch. He was a tool they used, and his control files stay sealed because that cabinet of kompromat is still useful for controlling those who hold positions of prestige or power. You can vote out a president or a congressperson. You can’t vote out the secrets someone holds on them, and those secrets decide who they answer to. Every new leader takes office inside the same system, and whoever holds those secrets never has to stand for election.

I’ve spent over two decades studying how the powerful keep everyone in line. It comes down to four mechanisms: coercion, alignment, amnesia and conflict. The Epstein network used all four. It was a transnational honey pot operation that turned ambition into obedience. Learn to recognize the mechanisms and you’ll see them wherever power gathers.

So here’s how to spot the next one. Ask who’s holding something on whom. That’s coercion. Ask who keeps getting invited back, and whose money and meetings depend on it. That’s alignment. Ask what’s being redacted or quietly dropped from the news cycle. That’s amnesia. Then ask what fight is eating everyone’s attention while it happens. That’s conflict. The Epstein files show all four at once. So will the next network, because the machine doesn’t need Epstein. It only needs someone with access and a camera, and it’s never short of them. Don’t ask whether the powerful have secrets. Everyone has secrets. Ask who’s keeping them and what they want in return.

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality (TrineDay, 2027). For twenty-two years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architectures of influence that govern societies, economies, and global institutions, work that builds on the foundations laid by Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

Notes

1. “US Department of Justice Releases 3 Million New Epstein Files,” Al Jazeera, January 30, 2026, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/1/30/us-department-of-justice-releases-three-million-new-epstein-documents.

2. “What’s Missing from the Epstein Files? Questions Persist about Unexplained Redactions, Missing Documents, Email Gaps,” CBS News, June 19, 2026, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/epstein-files-whats-missing/.

3. “What’s Missing from the Epstein Files?”

4. “Some Epstein Survivors’ Identities Appear Unredacted in Files Released by DOJ,” NBC News, accessed November 11, 2026, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/epstein-survivors-identities-appear-unredacted-files-released-doj-rcna257057.

5. “What’s Missing from the Epstein Files?”

6. Michael R. Sisak, David B. Caruso, and Larry Neumeister, “FBI Concluded Jeffrey Epstein Wasn’t Running a Sex Trafficking Ring for Powerful Men, Files Show,” Associated Press, February 8, 2026, https://www.news4jax.com/news/florida/2026/02/08/fbi-concluded-jeffrey-epstein-wasnt-running-a-sex-trafficking-ring-for-powerful-men-files-show/.

7. U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Professional Responsibility, Investigation into the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida’s Resolution of Its 2006 to 2008 Federal Criminal Investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Its Interactions with Victims during the Investigation (Washington, DC, November 2020), https://www.justice.gov/opr/page/file/1336471/dl.

8. Sisak, Caruso, and Neumeister, “FBI Concluded.”

9. “Unsealed Court Records Offer New Detail on Old Sex Abuse Allegations against Jeffrey Epstein,” Associated Press, January 4, 2024, https://thedailyrecord.com/2024/01/04/unsealed-court-records-offer-new-detail-on-old-sex-abuse-allegations-against-jeffrey-epstein/.

10. “Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says His House Had Cameras ‘Monitoring Private Moments,’” CBS News, November 18, 2019, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-accuser-maria-farmer-says-his-house-under-constant-tv-surveillance/.

11. “Epstein Had Room Known as ‘the Dungeon’ in NYC Townhouse, Victim Claims,” Yahoo News Canada, accessed November 11, 2026, https://ca.news.yahoo.com/epstein-had-room-known-dungeon-132234871.html.

12. Sisak, Caruso, and Neumeister, “FBI Concluded.”

13. James Hill, Aaron Katersky, and Peter Charalambous, “Epstein Hid Trove of Evidence from Investigators for More Than a Decade, Documents Suggest,” ABC News/Good Morning America, February 25, 2026, https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/story/epstein-hid-trove-evidence-investigators-decade-documents-suggest-130494832.

14. Giacomo Tognini, “Los dos millonarios que financiaron (con o sin saberlo) el imperio oscuro de Jeffrey Epstein,” Forbes Argentina, February 4, 2026, https://www.forbesargentina.com/millonarios/los-dos-millonarios-financiaron-con-o-saberlo-imperio-oscuro-jeffrey-epstein-n85783.

15. Tognini, “Los dos millonarios.”

16. “What Leon Black Got for Paying Jeffrey Epstein US$158M,” Bloomberg News, January 25, 2021, https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/what-leon-black-got-for-paying-jeffrey-epstein-us-158m-1.1553905.

17. “What Leon Black Got.”

18. “What Leon Black Got.”

19. Tognini, “Los dos millonarios.”

20. Tognini, “Los dos millonarios.”

21. Sisak, Caruso, and Neumeister, “FBI Concluded.”

22. Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon, Robert Maxwell, Israel’s Superspy: The Life and Murder of a Media Mogul (New York: Carroll and Graf, 2002).

23. “Robert Maxwell,” Wikipedia, accessed November 10, 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell.

24. Lydia Bell, “FO Suspected Maxwell Was a Russian Agent, Papers Reveal,” Telegraph, 2003, as cited in “Robert Maxwell,” Wikipedia, accessed November 10, 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell.

25. “British Paper Says Maxwell Was USSR Agent,” Deseret News, March 15, 1992, https://www.deseret.com/1992/3/15/18973105/british-paper-says-maxwell-was-ussr-agent.

26. “How Did Robert Maxwell Die?,” The Week, accessed November 10, 2026, https://theweek.com/96375/how-did-robert-maxwell-die.

27. “Robert Maxwell’s Sons Speak Out about Their Fraudster Father,” ITV News, September 9, 2018, https://www.itv.com/news/2018-09-09/robert-maxwells-sons-speak-out-about-their-fraudster-father.

28. “What Were Jeffrey Epstein’s Links to Israel?,” Al Jazeera, February 9, 2026, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/9/what-were-jeffrey-epsteins-links-to-israel.

29. Washington Post, Bluesky post on Epstein’s records requests to the CIA and NSA, February 9, 2026, https://bsky.app/profile/washingtonpost.com/post/3megmcmg7vo2z.

30. “Rep. Nancy Mace Demands CIA Disclosure on Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Connections,” Office of Representative Nancy Mace, February 17, 2026, https://mace.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-nancy-mace-demands-cia-disclosure-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell.

31. Jim Manzon, “Was Jeffrey Epstein a Spy for CIA, FBI, MI5, MI6 and German Intelligence? Ex-CIA Officer’s Claims Raise Questions,” International Business Times UK, June 1, 2026, https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/jeffrey-epstein-intelligence-ties-revelations-1799976.

32. Greg Wehner, “Epstein Boasted He Briefed Russian Diplomat on How to Handle Trump in Newly Released Emails,” Fox News, November 12, 2025, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/epstein-boasted-briefed-russian-diplomat-how-handle-trump-newly-released-emails.

33. “Epstein Tried Contacting Lavrov to Discuss Trump, Emails Reveal,” Moscow Times, November 13, 2025, https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2025/11/13/epstein-tried-contacting-lavrov-to-discuss-trump-emails-reveal-a91118.

34. “Poland to Probe Possible Links between Epstein and Russia, PM Tusk Says,” Reuters, February 3, 2026, https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/poland-to-probe-possible-links-between-epstein-and-russia-pm-tusk-says.

35. Catherine Herridge, “Epstein Files Fallout: New Criminal Charges Are Possible,” Catherine Herridge Reports, February 15, 2026, https://catherineherridgereports.com/p/epstein-files-fallout.

36. Catherine Herridge, “Exposing Epstein’s Saudi 9/11 Connection,” Straight to the Point with Catherine Herridge, L.A. Times Studios, March 26, 2026, video.

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Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.