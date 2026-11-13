Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Glenn OBanion's avatar
Glenn OBanion
1d

There is no such thing as true transparency. It was never intended to be, and it likely never will be. The legal barriers are real and structural. Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) imposes strict secrecy on grand jury proceedings, prohibiting disclosure of witness identities, testimony content, investigation strategies, or juror deliberations. Courts have historically refused to unseal such records unless "special or exceptional circumstances" are demonstrated and a "particularized need" outweighs the public interest in secrecy. This is exactly what happened: three federal judges denied the DOJ's requests to unseal grand jury materials in July and August 2025, with Judge Berman in New York calling the DOJ's motion a "diversion" and noting the government was the "logical party" to make comprehensive disclosure. The barrier was only overcome when Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, which explicitly superseded Rule 6(e) — meaning the legal framework itself had to be overridden by new legislation before a single grand jury transcript could be released.

The Privacy Act and child-abuse statutes mandate protection of victim identities and uncharged individuals, requiring extensive redactions before release. The DOJ must review each document to obscure victims' names and other identifying details. This is not a bureaucratic delay; it is a legal obligation. The practical consequence is visible: when the DOJ released three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos on January 30, 2026, thousands of documents were subsequently pulled after victims said their identities had been compromised. Survivors called the disclosure "outrageous" and said they should not be "named, scrutinized and retraumatized."

The volume and nature of the material compound the problem. The files contain over ten thousand images and videos of illegal child sex abuse material, personal photographs, victim imagery, and financial records. The DOJ identified over six million potentially responsive pages but has released approximately 3.5 million after review and redactions. As of late December 2025, the DOJ reported that hundreds of thousands of additional pages still needed review, with officials saying the process could take several more weeks. A million more documents were discovered in December 2025 alone, per the BBC.

The July 2025 FBI memo concluded that no centralized "client list" existed. This diminished the perceived urgency for immediate release among some officials, who argued that without evidence warranting new investigations, further disclosure was not legally justified. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe warned that releasing vast troves of unverified documents risks spreading misinformation, noting that without proper context, the public may struggle to assess authenticity and credibility.

Political dynamics have played a role throughout, with accusations of delays and cover-ups from both sides of the aisle. Pressure mounted on Attorney General Pam Bondi to comply fully with the congressional mandate, and despite bipartisan demands and threats of contempt hearings, the legal framework prioritized victim privacy and judicial integrity over unfettered public access. The result was a slow, incremental release process.

The files have been fully released. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the final release on January 30, 2026, stating, "It's this administration, it's the administration that's been totally transparent and released all the files." He confirmed the DOJ had "reviewed over 6 million pieces of paper, thousands of videos, tens of thousands of images," and declared, "But this review is over." On CNN's State of the Unionthat same day, he said, "There's a lot of horrible photographs that appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or people around him, but that doesn't allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody."

*** Bonus:

The financial record makes the practical reality even clearer. The vast majority of the women who were exploited have already been compensated, and in exchange signed broad releases waiving their right to pursue further claims against Epstein's estate or associated individuals, including Ghislaine Maxwell. The Epstein Victims' Compensation Program paid out over $121 million to 136 claimants between 2019 and 2021. The estate separately settled claims by an additional 59 women for approximately $48 million. In total, the estate paid out roughly $170 million to over 200 women. A further $35 million class-action settlement was agreed in February 2026 for survivors who had not received prior compensation. JPMorgan Chase paid $290 million in a 2023 class settlement, and Deutsche Bank paid $75 million, both without admission of guilt. Across all channels, hundreds of millions of dollars have been distributed.

The likelihood of any additional criminal charges is, by the DOJ's own accounting, virtually zero. Blanche told ABC News in February 2026 that prosecutors' review of the Epstein-Maxwell case "is over," and that the materials did not produce evidence sufficient to bring new charges. In July 2026, he told senators, "There are no closed investigations," but added that the department had found no basis for new prosecutions from the released materials. The practical effect is that the question of who else was involved has been answered, as far as the justice system is concerned: the files are out, the review is complete, and no new charges are expected.

￼ The likelihood of any criminal charges is virtually zero, as the last paragraph by stipulates.

At least 135 women received settlements through the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program (VCP), which paid out over $121 million between 2019 and 2021.

An additional nearly 200 women received settlements directly from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate or through related litigation, with reports citing over $170 million in total payouts.

This includes 59–60 women who received $48–49 million in individual settlements outside the VCP.

Some sources, including Wikipedia and recent reporting, state that hundreds of millions of dollars have been paid to at least 200 women in total legal settlements linked to Epstein and his estate.

In exchange for payment, claimants signed broad releases, waiving the right to sue Epstein’s estate or associated individuals (like Ghislaine Maxwell) in the future.

Separate civil settlements—such as the $290 million JPMorgan Chase class settlement—resolved claims that financial institutions enabled Epstein’s trafficking by ignoring red flags, though these settlements included no admission of guilt.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has stated there is no new evidence to support criminal charges against others, despite releasing over 3.5 million documents in 2026.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in early 2026: “We reviewed the Epstein files, and there was nothing in there that allowed us to prosecute anybody.”

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

Think about it. Would you investigate your boss, all the people that support your boss, a large number of very powerful people who know hitmen and are not afraid to use them?

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