Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Benji Faun's avatar
Benji Faun
Oct 13, 2025

Thanks for sending this piece over! Loved it. Plato's allegory of The Cave is one of humanities best. A point I always thought important. That when the man was freed and saw the light of day, the pain of this new experience was literally blinding. That he had to go back and tell his fellows. We can't hold a new reality immediately. It takes time for us to adapt.

Naturally culture strives to create this homogeneous effect on its people. But what's different today. Is our central pillar of modern culture is Marketing. While cultures of the past had organically changed the perspective of its people. Modern culture, as a tenant, manipulates the perspective of its people intentionally.

Loved the piece. Keep it up!

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Rufino Ty's avatar
Rufino Ty
Oct 9, 2025

True!

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