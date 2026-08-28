Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Stefano's avatar
Stefano
Aug 29

Look into Michael Hudson economics. He argues on similar issues related to taxing land, the rentier class. If you dig deeper into his work you'll find an interesting rabbit hole about how land (and rents) were removed from neoclassical economics in the 19th century (1800s). All these coincidences ;-)

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Joe Surkiewicz's avatar
Joe Surkiewicz
Aug 31

I'm missing something. So that vacant lot gets taxed based on the value of the neighborhood, not its original cost. Meaning it gets too expensive to keep as an investment? So it gets sold before its tax burden becomes too high? But isn't property routinely reassessed? I don't get it.

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