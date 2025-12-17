Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Charlie Garcia's avatar
Charlie Garcia
Dec 18, 2025

The monster in this story didn't arrive with fangs. It arrived with a grant proposal and a curriculum guide. It got a parking space and a faculty ID. It attended committee meetings. It published papers nobody read and trained teachers everybody trusted.

That's how the bad thing always works. Not the jump-scare. The slow drip. The thing that moves into your kid's school one mimeographed handout at a time, until twenty years later your daughter is screaming at Thanksgiving that you're a colonizer and she can't explain why except that her professor said so.

The Saudis understood something we didn't. You don't have to invade a country. You just have to teach its children that it was never worth defending.

A billion dollars. That's what it cost to reprogram a generation. Hell, we spent more than that making movies about how scary the Russians were. Turns out the real enemy didn't need missiles. Just a checkbook and patience.

The call was coming from inside the classroom.

And we paid tuition for it.

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Booksy B's avatar
Booksy B
Dec 30, 2025

The education system in this country is a complete disappointment and has let Americans down. It’s bad enough that most households now have to have two working parents to make ends meet, but these parents are now having to pay the ultimate price in having their children raised in the public school system that only cares about meeting its numbers to receive further funding which then requires them to have to teach ridiculous agendas. If you’re lucky you may encounter the older primary school teacher that still knows how to teach children the more classic curriculum-ya know like, reading, writing and arithmetic, but those are becoming rare unicorns. Hard working parents are now left with these indoctrinated teachers that want to continue to teach a hateful agenda. Private school is sometimes a better solution but with tuition costs at $40k/year this type of endeavor seems very out of touch for most families. As in the case with my own family we are left with the homeschooling option and while it is an exhausting endeavor, it’s reminders like this article that keep me in perspective - the hard days are well worth it.

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