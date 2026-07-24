In the spring of 2014, Martin Gilens of Princeton and Benjamin Page of Northwestern released a study that should have broken this country wide open. They took the most basic promise of American democracy, that your vote matters and ordinary people have a real say, and they tested it.1

What they found instead was an OLIGARCHY.

Not as a metaphor. They proved it with numbers. They tracked 1,779 policy issues across twenty years of American government. The data showed that economic elites and corporate interests control the United States, and that what average citizens prefer has almost no bearing on what government does. Here’s the part that should make you put down whatever you’re drinking. When you strip out what wealthy people want and look at what middle income Americans want on their own, the effect on policy drops to nearly zero. Your vote is statistically irrelevant. So is the call you made to your congressman and the petition you signed.2 The paper ran in Perspectives on Politics in September 2014 after peer review. I remember when the charts first circulated on social media. Bright red and blue bars made the finding impossible to misread. People were furious for about two weeks, and then the whole thing evaporated.3

What They Were Testing

Political scientists had argued for decades about how American democracy really works. Four competing theories dominated the field. Majoritarian Electoral Democracy is the civics class version, where average people drive policy through elections. Economic Elite Domination holds that the wealthy have outsized sway. Majoritarian Pluralism sees competing interest groups battling it out. Biased Pluralism says business interests tilt the playing field.4

Nobody had run all four against each other with real data. Gilens and Page did.5

They pulled together 1,779 policy questions from 1981 to 2002. For each one, they measured what average Americans wanted and what economic elites in the top ten percent wanted. They also measured what organized interest groups wanted, from advocacy organizations to corporate lobbies. Then they tracked what became law.6 The results were brutal and clarifying. They were also completely ignored.

Here’s how lopsided it is. When four out of five WEALTHY Americans want a policy, it passes 45% of the time. When one in five wants it, it still passes 18% of the time. What the wealthy want determines the outcome. Now look at AVERAGE citizens. Whether almost none of us want a policy or nearly all of us do, it still passes 30% of the time. That 30% isn’t our doing. It stays the same whether we support the policy or oppose it, which means our opinion plays no part in it at all. When ordinary Americans get a policy we want, it’s because the wealthy wanted it too. We aren’t winning. We’re standing next to the people who do win. Take the wealthy out of the equation and the influence of ordinary Americans is ZERO. Business groups showed the real clout. Mainstream advocacy organizations representing working people showed nothing.7

When Interests Conflict

Here’s the takeaway. The study’s real gut punch isn’t the 45% number. It’s what happens when average people and wealthy people want opposite things, when there’s an actual fight and somebody has to lose.

We do! Regular people lose.

Our preferences carry a statistical weight of essentially ZERO, consistently enough to model and predict in advance. The majority’s preferences become window dressing, things politicians invoke in speeches before they vote the way their donors expect. Gilens and Page tracked this across two decades of real policy fights. The pattern held so reliably that it stopped looking like a flaw in the system and started looking like the point of it.8

The researchers called it “economic-elite domination” and noted that America’s claims to democracy are “seriously threatened.”9

We don’t live in a democracy. We live in something that has learned to look like one.

The Sound of Silence and What Came After

When the study dropped, it caught fire for a brief moment. People shared those charts everywhere. The findings confirmed something many Americans had carried around for years without being able to name it. There was real anger. Then the news cycle ate it and moved on, and nothing happened. Congress held no hearings, and no reform push followed. No billionaire funded a campaign to dismantle the system making him rich, which, yeah, obviously. The oligarchy kept running.

In my book The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations, I lay out four mechanisms the elites use to control and direct humanity, and all four were at work here.10 Coercion works through dependency, and no candidate survives without donor money. A politician who votes against the people funding him loses the money and then the seat, so he votes the way his donors expect. Alignment makes compliance feel like free choice. Americans learn the civics class version of democracy in school, so they keep voting and keep believing their vote decides outcomes, even though the study shows it doesn’t. Amnesia erases the memory that things could work any other way. Two weeks of outrage gave way to silence, and the study slipped out of the national memory as if it had never been published. Conflict harvests crisis to expand control, and it finished the job. The 2008 crash should have broken the system open. Instead the recovery went to the top, with the top one percent taking 95% of the income gains,11 while public anger got channeled into one more fight between left and right instead of a fight against the people at the top.

Academics raised methodological objections. But watching the technical debate drown-out the political story was its own demonstration of the finding. The people with platforms and institutional standing to keep the conversation alive are largely the same people embedded in institutions that benefit from the current arrangement. So the objections became a socially acceptable way to change the subject without technically lying about anything.12

The study proving oligarchy got buried by the oligarchy. Not censored. Just allowed to go quiet.

The Tightening Grip

The dataset ended in 2002. Since then, income inequality has gotten much worse. Between 2009 and 2012, the top one percent captured 95% of all income gains.13 Citizens United was decided in 2010.14 Unlimited corporate spending in elections is now constitutionally protected.15 Super PACs multiplied.16 Dark money with no disclosure requirements entered the system at a scale that made campaign finance before 2010 look almost quaint.17 By every measurable indicator, the conditions Gilens and Page documented have intensified. Run this study on current data and the numbers would show a wider gap. We didn’t fix it. We accelerated it.

I don’t want to be fatalistic, but this is the sad part of the story, and we have to deal with it if we truly want change. The people whose power this study exposed are the same people who own the media companies that decided how much coverage it got. They fund the think tanks that decide which reforms are “serious.” They also endow university chairs and sit on foundation boards. None of that requires a conspiracy. There’s no meeting or memo, and there’s no secret handshake either. Power protects itself through the ordinary daily work of institutions run by people who share interests.

The study got two weeks of headlines, and then it got throttled. That wasn’t an accident. Throttling is what happens when the media floods your limited attention with louder, more emotional stories until the ones that matter can’t get through. You’re left feeling informed while losing the room to think. I break down how it works in The Throttling Effect. This needs to change!

The Question

If policy consistently ignores what most people want whenever that conflicts with what wealthy people want, what does it mean to call this a democracy right now, TODAY, as a description rather than an aspiration?

Gilens and Page weren’t calling America a dictatorship. It isn’t one. We have real freedoms. But you speak and vote inside a system that has already decided your preferences are worth approximately nothing when they inconvenience the people who actually own outcomes.18 You organize inside that same system. You’re free to make noise. The policy will reflect what it was going to reflect.

Or put it this way. You could organize and push for reform, and you should. But the study itself shows that reform without wealthy backing goes nowhere, because the people who control the system benefit from it staying exactly as it is.19 So, we forgot about the study. It was easier forgetting than sitting with what it meant.

A Study We Choose to Forget

Oligarchy didn’t appear in 2014 when Gilens and Page published. It didn’t start in 1981. This concentration of power is part of a much older story, one stretching back centuries. It follows patterns that repeat across every civilization that tried to organize itself around wealth and government at the same time. The structures that let 147 corporations control 40% of global corporate wealth and let wealthy people dominate policy while regular citizens become irrelevant didn’t appear overnight.20 They evolved. They learned from every earlier version of concentrated power. They refined the techniques and smoothed the edges, then added elections and kept the outcomes. Wealth has always quietly translated itself into political control, whatever the official system was called. The patterns are there. They’ve always been there.

But here’s the thing about knowing you’re playing a rigged game. You can’t unknow it, and the people running the game have worked hard to keep most of us from ever learning it. Their whole system depends on players who never see the strings. Once you see them, you stop being a mark and start being a problem. The movements that changed this country never started with billionaire backing or institutional approval. They started with ordinary people who saw the machine clearly and went to work around it, quietly, where no one at the top was watching. Local elections. Mutual aid. Independent media. Candidates who refuse corporate money and win races they were told they couldn’t. None of it is fast, and none of it comes with a guarantee. But forgetting again has a known outcome, and we’ve already paid for it once.

Every person who refuses to forget becomes a crack in their wall. Enough cracks, and walls come down.

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality (TrineDay, 2027). For 22 years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architecture of influence that governs societies and economies along with global institutions. That work builds on the foundations Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton laid. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

Notes

1. Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page, “Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens,” Perspectives on Politics 12, no. 3 (2014): 564–81, https://doi.org/10.1017/S1537592714001595.

2. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

3. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

4. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

5. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

6. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

7. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

8. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

9. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

10. Eric Daniel Buesing, The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (Walterville, OR: TrineDay, 2026), 15–16.

11. Emmanuel Saez, “Striking It Richer: The Evolution of Top Incomes in the United States (Updated with 2012 Preliminary Estimates),” University of California, Berkeley, September 3, 2013, https://eml.berkeley.edu/~saez/saez-UStopincomes-2012.pdf.

12. Peter K. Enns, “Relative Policy Support and Coincidental Representation,” Perspectives on Politics 13, no. 4 (2015): 1053–64, https://doi.org/10.1017/S1537592715002315; Omar S. Bashir, “Testing Inferences about American Politics: A Review of the ‘Oligarchy’ Result,” Research & Politics 2, no. 4 (2015), https://doi.org/10.1177/2053168015608896.

13. Saez, “Striking It Richer.”

14. Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, 558 U.S. 310 (2010).

15. Citizens United, 558 U.S. 310.

16. SpeechNow.org v. Federal Election Commission, 599 F.3d 686 (D.C. Cir. 2010); R. Sam Garrett, Super PACs in Federal Elections: Overview and Issues for Congress, CRS Report R42042 (Washington, DC: Congressional Research Service, April 4, 2013), https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/R42042.html.

17. Jane Mayer, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right (New York: Doubleday, 2016).

18. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

19. Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

20. Stefania Vitali, James B. Glattfelder, and Stefano Battiston, “The Network of Global Corporate Control,” PLoS ONE 6, no. 10 (2011): e25995, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0025995; Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories.”

Bibliography

Bashir, Omar S. “Testing Inferences about American Politics: A Review of the ‘Oligarchy’ Result.” Research & Politics 2, no. 4 (2015). https://doi.org/10.1177/2053168015608896.

Buesing, Eric Daniel. The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations. Walterville, OR: TrineDay, 2026.

Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, 558 U.S. 310 (2010).

Enns, Peter K. “Relative Policy Support and Coincidental Representation.” Perspectives on Politics 13, no. 4 (2015): 1053–64. https://doi.org/10.1017/S1537592715002315.

Garrett, R. Sam. Super PACs in Federal Elections: Overview and Issues for Congress. CRS Report R42042. Washington, DC: Congressional Research Service, April 4, 2013. https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/R42042.html.

Gilens, Martin, and Benjamin I. Page. “Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens.” Perspectives on Politics 12, no. 3 (2014): 564–81. https://doi.org/10.1017/S1537592714001595.

Mayer, Jane. Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. New York: Doubleday, 2016.

Saez, Emmanuel. “Striking It Richer: The Evolution of Top Incomes in the United States (Updated with 2012 Preliminary Estimates).” University of California, Berkeley, September 3, 2013. https://eml.berkeley.edu/~saez/saez-UStopincomes-2012.pdf.

SpeechNow.org v. Federal Election Commission, 599 F.3d 686 (D.C. Cir. 2010).

Vitali, Stefania, James B. Glattfelder, and Stefano Battiston. “The Network of Global Corporate Control.” PLoS ONE 6, no. 10 (2011): e25995. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0025995.

Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.