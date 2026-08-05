Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Angie
Aug 8

The racial ideology was arguably *not* discarded. American racial hierarchies inspired the Nazis and then returned home just as surely as the rest of the apparatus was diligently moved here. Maybe we have not largely discriminated against the Jews specifically and in fact gave them a welcoming home in America and also facilitated the creation of Israel but the rest of the melting pot hasn't fared nearly as well. The new era of open racism that began in 2016 is evidence of that.

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