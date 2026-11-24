Every manufactured emergency comes with a bill, and somebody always gets paid to clean up the disaster somebody else was paid to prevent.

Why is the United States Army blowing up nearly five tons of rotting lead explosive in Iowa farm country on the day before Thanksgiving? The Army says the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown is too unstable to move and that destroying it on site is the only responsible choice.1 Follow the money and the story changes. A chemical fix that cost next to nothing was canceled. A no bid contract worth up to ten million dollars went to a firm that has worked as a subcontractor for another company in this story, a company that hired the lobbying firm whose Washington office is led by the daughter of the president’s former chief of staff. The blast site is a former nuclear weapons plant with uranium in its soil, and the plume is headed into the air over three states. The Army knew about the problem for more than a year and gave the public days of warning. Why was the cheaper treatment thrown out, and who’s getting paid? Why did the people downwind hear about it last?

They Knew for Over a Year

The Army says a routine inspection on March 11, 2026, found the lead azide had partly crystallized.2 The plant shut down from March 12 to March 30 for what the Joint Munitions Command called a proactive safety review.3 The Army’s own paperwork says otherwise. In September 2025, Army Contracting Command posted a federal solicitation for lead azide neutralization at the plant and named the plant’s operator, American Ordnance, as the expected contractor.4 The Army was shopping for a fix six months before it says it found the problem. CNN couldn’t pin down when officials first learned the material had degraded.5

Court records show concerns about deteriorating lead azide at the plant going back decades. The explosive has been on site since the 1980s, and an EPA report shows the Army’s own attempts to neutralize it with an electric current had limited success.6 Army Col. Aaron Teller swore in a court declaration that the stabilizing solution was last measured or replenished in September 2025. When Army bomb technicians inspected the drums on April 28, 2026, 58 of the 68 held crystallized lead azide.7 The EPA says the crystals made the material far more sensitive to friction and shock.8 On November 13, the EPA issued an emergency permit for open detonation and declared the explosion risk a danger to public health.9

“imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment” (EPA Region 7, emergency permit)

The Army set the blast for noon on November 20 and told residents of Middletown’s City Park neighborhood to leave.10 Its models showed lead particles drifting up to 100 miles, and school districts across the area canceled classes.11 Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle pushed the date to November 23. The Army then moved it to Wednesday, November 25, without giving a reason.12

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals froze the EPA permit after the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club challenged it. The Justice Department answered that the Army could invoke emergency powers and detonate without a permit.13 On November 23, President Trump posted that he’d ordered the Army to wait for the courts and Iowa’s incoming governor, Rob Sand.14 Within hours, a three judge panel of the 8th Circuit sided with the Army and cleared the way for Wednesday.15

“We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army’s planned detonation.” (8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals)

The Army calls this its only responsible option, yet it changed the date three times in one week.

The Fix They Threw Away

In March 2026, the Army hired MuniRem Environmental, a Georgia company that destroys explosives with chemistry instead of blowing them up.16 Its founder, geochemist Valentine Nzengung, says he’s one of the few people who has safely opened drums of unstable lead azide and neutralized them with a chemical reagent.17 His method makes no lead plume, and the Army’s own assessment admits it.18

USAspending.gov lists the MuniRem award at $30,300.19 The New York Times put it at about $120,000. By Pentagon standards, either figure is pocket change. In May, the Army canceled the contract.20 The Times reported the stated reason was safety, and that an Army contracting officer told MuniRem the decision was not based on deficiencies in its technical proposal.21 Nzengung says he never got a detailed explanation.22

The Army’s environmental assessment says chemical treatment means more hands on time with the drums, and every extra minute of handling raises the odds of a fatal blast. It also questioned how the reagent would behave in the ethanol and water mixture the lead azide sits in.23 The ATF told the Army its explosives specialists found no evidence the chemical method could be used safely on this much material in this condition.24 The 8th Circuit wrote that the Army weighed a full range of alternatives, including chemical neutralization and thermal treatment.25

Ranajit Sahu, a combustion engineer who filed a sworn declaration for the environmental groups, told the court the Army dismissed chemical treatment too quickly. He warned about hydrogen cyanide and other toxic combustion products from the blast.26

“The decision making process has not been transparent.” (Ranajit Sahu, combustion engineer, to KCRG)

What changed between March and May, and who made the call? Release the full test results and the side-by-side cost comparison.

Follow the Contracts

On June 12, 2026, less than a month after MuniRem was cut loose, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded Cape-Weston JV1 LLC delivery order W9128F26FA096 for lead azide remediation at the plant. USAspending lists the order at $3,061,090.27 Cape-Weston is a joint venture of Cape Environmental Management and Weston Solutions, two established government contractors. The Army’s civilian overseer of the Corps that June was Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works since August 2025 and now the acting secretary of the Army.28

On July 2, the Army awarded PIKA International, a Texas company, a contract for lead azide environmental services at the plant. USAspending lists its current and potential value at $9,999,999. The Army asked one company for an offer and skipped competition under the federal “unusual and compelling urgency” exception, FAR 6.302-2. It obligated $770,810 up front, and the contract runs to January 4, 2027. The award came nearly eight weeks after the Army had already chosen detonation, according to its own September 4 letter to the EPA.29

PIKA has worked this plant before. It did Joint Munitions Command work in Middletown in 2013 and took an environmental services order at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in September 2022.30 Federal subaward data list Weston Solutions as a prime contractor that has passed work to PIKA as its subcontractor.31 Both firms hold spots on the same Army Corps of Engineers munitions response contract.32 The chemical firm was the outsider. The firms that kept the money know each other.

A $30,300 chemical fix got canceled. A no bid deal worth up to ten million dollars got signed. Somebody made money on the decision to blow it up.

From an Iowa Ammunition Plant to Washington’s Inner Circle

Weston also leads to the White House. In January 2025, the Florida lobbying firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates opened a Washington office and named Caroline Wiles its vice president of federal affairs.33 Caroline is the daughter of Susie Wiles, who ran the Trump White House as chief of staff until she left the post on November 6, 2026, for Trump’s political operation.34 Caroline had worked in the first Trump White House as director of scheduling. When she joined the firm, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita summed her up in two words.35

“massive asset” (Chris LaCivita, on Caroline Wiles joining Rubin Turnbull)

Weston Solutions is a client of that same firm, according to the House Clerk’s federal lobbying database.36 Weston’s joint venture is the company that landed the Iowa award after MuniRem lost its contract.

No document released so far shows either Wiles touched the Iowa award, and Cape-Weston’s underlying federal contracting agreement predates Trump’s second term. But a contractor that hired a firm with a family line to the White House chief of staff won an emergency cleanup job. Were Iowa remediation jobs discussed, and which officials sat in? Did anyone tied to the lobbying firm talk to the Army about this project?

The Army and the EPA Already Work as Partners

Telle came to the Army from Washington’s inner circle. He was Trump’s chief liaison to the Senate in the first administration and later chief of staff to Republican Senator Bill Hagerty.37 On November 17, 2025, as assistant secretary for civil works, he stood beside EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to announce a proposed rewrite of the Clean Water Act’s definition of the waters of the United States.38 On September 3, 2026, Trump made him acting Army secretary, jumping him over the undersecretary who normally takes the job.39

The official who oversaw the Corps when it handed out the lead azide task order now runs the Army pushing the detonation, and the agency that permitted it is run by the man who was his partner on a major water rule. The EPA’s approval isn’t an independent check. EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy wrote that the Army shared data showing the lead azide had recrystallized.40 Shared data is Army data. Did the EPA test the Army’s conclusions on its own? Were dissenting scientific opinions written down, or was chemical treatment rejected for safety alone?

Who Let It Rot?

American Ordnance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Day & Zimmermann, has operated the plant since 1998.4142 Its contract, which runs through December 2028, made it responsible for monthly inspections of the drums and for checking the stabilizing solution every year and topping it off as needed.43 In an earlier EPA enforcement action, the Army and American Ordnance agreed to pay $39,311 in civil penalties over alleged hazardous waste violations at the plant.44

So how did 58 of 68 drums crystallize on its watch? Senator Tammy Baldwin’s November 23 letter to Telle noted the Army gave only five days’ notice despite knowing about the lead azide since March, and called the handling unacceptable.45

“in such a negligent manner that the material degrades and poses a substantial health risk” (Sen. Tammy Baldwin, letter to Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle)

If maintenance failures caused this emergency, does the contractor pay any of the cost, or do the companies running the plant collect more federal money to clean up the mess? Contractors get paid to manage hazardous material, and when it turns dangerous, the public pays again.

What Goes Up

This blast puts lead into the atmosphere, and the Army admits it. Its advisory warns of a dust plume carrying lead into the air and onto the ground downwind.46 The Army will set off the drums inside earth covered concrete magazines ringed by sand barriers two stories high, with the soil soaked and misters spraying.47 Its spokesperson says most of the lead will bind to the concrete and stay put.48 Then why did the EPA order the Army to assume all of it goes airborne for the official plume maps?49

In blasting cap tests, at least 7 percent of the lead went airborne, and 96 to 98 percent of that dust was smaller than 10 microns, small enough to breathe deep into the lungs. As of November 23, an independent model built on those tests and the EPA’s own permit numbers put the highest one hour lead levels near the plant at 91 to 1,296 micrograms per cubic meter. The Department of Energy’s one hour protective action level for lead is 32.50 The federal air standard for lead is 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter, averaged over three months.51

The lead azide sits in an ethanol and water mixture, and Sahu warned the court that the burn can throw off volatile organic compounds and hydrogen cyanide.52 The magazines are buried in soil. When they blow, that soil and everything in it goes up with the plume.

The Army’s maps show lead traveling up to 100 miles, and Missouri’s environmental agency warned residents in the northeast corner of its state.53 The Intercept found the Army published no projected airborne lead levels for the towns downwind and has no plan for long term health monitoring. Its advice to hose the dust away moves the lead into soil and water.54

“You can’t just sugarcoat this.” (Patrick O’Shaughnessy, University of Iowa environmental health professor, to The Intercept)

Iowa Has Been Downwind Before

Iowans have heard “trust us” from the nuclear state before. From 1942 to 1946, Ames, Iowa, produced more than two million pounds of uranium metal for the Manhattan Project.55 In 1950, before the first Nevada test, government officials met and admitted that people downwind stood to get more radiation than was considered medically safe. They tested anyway.56

When the National Cancer Institute finally released its fallout study in 1997, it showed children in large parts of the Midwest received radioactive iodine doses to the thyroid as high as 112 rad, mostly through cow’s milk. Iowa is on the list of states with counties that took the heaviest cesium 137 fallout.57 Iowa farm kids drank the Cold War, and Washington took four decades to admit it.

Iowa took fallout from the first bomb to the last. Contamination turned up in Iowa within days of the 1945 Trinity test, and a study published this year confirmed that Trinity’s fallout reached 46 states in ten days.58 In 1962, the Sedan test in Nevada contaminated more Americans than any other nuclear test, and detected radioactivity ran especially high in eight Iowa counties.59 The Senate’s 1997 hearing record on the fallout study named the Midwest among the hot spots where radioactive iodine came down hardest.60 Iowa is downwind country, and it always has been.

In 1999, the National Academies reviewed the government’s fallout study and concluded the Nevada tests raised the risk of thyroid cancer for some Americans, mainly those who were very young and drinking milk.61 A 1998 National Cancer Institute study of thyroid cancer deaths nationwide found the strongest link in Americans born in the 1950s.62 A 2008 study tied Nevada fallout to cancer deaths across 513 counties in Iowa and four neighboring states.63 Federal researchers then went back to the numbers using Iowa’s own cancer registry, one of eight in their study. Across 18,545 thyroid cancer cases, the risk ran highest for children exposed before their first birthday, and their 2010 paper concluded that the evidence adds support for an increased risk of thyroid cancer from fallout.64

Congress expanded the downwinder compensation program in 2025 to cover more of the West, including New Mexico and Idaho. Iowa wasn’t on the list.65 The government that dusted Iowa’s milk with fallout and never paid for it now says this plume is nothing to worry about. Why would you believe it this time?

The Nuclear Past Nobody Is Mentioning

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant wasn’t just a shell factory. From 1949 to 1975, the Atomic Energy Commission assembled, disassembled, modified and tested nuclear weapons on a section of the base called Line 1, also known as the Burlington Atomic Energy Commission Plant.66 Line 1 workers handled depleted uranium alongside high explosives and toxic metals like lead and mercury.67 The federal government later designated Line 1 workers employed from 1949 through 1974 as a Special Exposure Cohort, which lets them claim compensation for radiation related cancers.68

EPA records note chunks of depleted uranium reported at the plant’s Firing Site in the fall of 2000, and past atomic work at Line 1 and the Firing Site is being handled under the Corps of Engineers’ program for formerly used atomic sites.69 A 2020 Defense Department range assessment says Firing Site 12 is being remediated for depleted uranium contamination.70 The EPA’s Superfund narrative says past operations generated radioactive wastes, which it reported were removed.71 In its final 2004 health consultation, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry concluded that beryllium and depleted uranium released from the plant weren’t at levels that would harm human health.72

That finding is more than twenty years old, and it never considered a five ton open detonation on the same ground. The Army’s public advisory talks about lead and says nothing about radiation.73 The permit’s sampling is built around lead: soil and wipe samples wherever modeled lead dust crosses a set threshold.74 The government’s own records put depleted uranium in this plant’s soil, and not one published sampling requirement tests for uranium or any other radioactive element. Where exactly will these drums go off in relation to Line 1 and the old firing sites? Any radiological residue in the ground around those magazines goes into the atmosphere with the lead, and the Army’s sampling plan doesn’t check for it.

The government knows how to establish normal. Before Super Bowls and presidential inaugurations, NNSA flies low helicopters over the host city to map its background radiation, so response teams can spot anything unusual before or during the event.75 The agency describes these flights as part of a long running effort to baseline America’s big cities against a dirty bomb.76 So why has no public radiological baseline been established before the Army blows up a former nuclear weapons site? Without one, there’s no public record of what the plume carried or what was already in the ground at the blast site. The EPA already runs a RadNet radiation monitor around the clock in nearby Fort Madison.77 Demand radiological sampling of the soil and air at the blast site before and after the detonation, and demand that the Fort Madison readings from the week of the blast be published in full.

The Theory That Deserves Investigation

The theory is that money and political access chose the disposal method. An emergency opens the door to more remediation contracts, environmental monitoring, hazardous waste disposal and long-term cleanup, and a contractor with government relationships and paid Washington lobbyists is positioned to collect. Proving it takes the internal record: communications, contracting files, lobbying contacts, suppressed technical findings and documented conflicts of interest. The Army’s explanation is that the explosives became too dangerous to handle and detonation was the least hazardous option, and it points to its inspections and safety evaluations. An independent investigation should test both against the records.

The People Who Pay

Iowa farmers have to weigh what lead will do to their land and livestock and to the living they make from both. Families have to weigh what it will do to their children and the water they drink.

Lead is a neurotoxin. Health experts say there’s no safe amount of lead, and young children are the most vulnerable. The Army’s advice was to hose down outside surfaces and wash off children’s play equipment.78 Blowing up a lead compound destroys the explosive, not the lead, and that lead lands somewhere.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s office said it learned of the plan only after the Army issued its public advisory. Illinois’s environmental agency said the EPA regional office that approved the blast never notified Illinois at all.79

“The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted.” (Michael Schmidt, general counsel, Iowa Environmental Council, to Iowa Public Radio)80

Demand the Documents

Baldwin has demanded answers from the Army about how the material was handled and why the public got so little notice. Her inquiry has to reach the money.

Release the September 2025 neutralization solicitation and every bid it drew. Release the MuniRem contract and the termination memorandum. Release the comparative safety and cost assessments. Release the Cape-Weston and PIKA contracts with every subcontractor name and invoice. Release every communication between government officials and the contractors and their lobbyists. Release the American Ordnance inspection logs. Release the environmental monitoring results and the radiological sampling data.

The records will show whether this was a real response to a dangerous stockpile or the payoff from years of neglect under weak contractor oversight and from conflicts of interest. Public trust can’t be demanded while public accountability is still missing.

∗ ∗ ∗

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality (TrineDay, 2027). For twenty two years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architectures of influence that govern societies, economies, and global institutions, work that builds on the foundations laid by Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

Notes

1. Meredith Deliso and Jason M. Volack, “Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Lead Azide to Be Detonated at Army Plant, Causing Lead Dust Plume,” ABC News, November 19, 2026, https://abcnews.com/US/iowa-army-plant-lead-azide-detonation/story?id=138261613.

2. U.S. Army Sustainment Command, “Public Safety Advisory: Controlled, Mitigated Detonation of Unstable Lead Azide at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” November 2026, https://www.army.mil/article/297039.

3. Kevin Baskins, “With Plan for Managing Explosive Hazard, Iowa Ammunition Plant Reopens,” Des Moines Register, via AOL, 2026, https://www.aol.com/articles/plan-managing-explosive-hazard-iowa-200712431.html.

4. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, “Lead Azide Neutralization at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” Solicitation W519TC-25-R-IA31, closed September 30, 2025, SAM.gov, https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/0b11b64fcab44883a5d10bd8316759d3/view; mirrored at SamSearch, https://samsearch.co/gov-explore/federal/lead-azide-neutralization-at-iowa-army-ammunition-plant/W519TC-25-R-IA31.

5. “US Army to Detonate Explosives in Iowa on Wednesday After Court Green-Lights Plan,” CNN, November 23, 2026, https://www.cnn.com/2026/11/23/us/iowa-army-detonation-lead-azide.

6. Brian Tabick, “Documents Show Lead Azide Concerns at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Date Back Decades,” KCRG, November 24, 2026, https://www.kcrg.com/2026/11/24/documents-show-lead-azide-concerns-iowa-army-ammunition-plant-date-back-decades/.

7. Declaration of Col. Aaron Teller, filed in Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club v. EPA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, November 2026, https://htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/files/court-document-army-plan-detonation-6b02f2e485f4f.pdf, as reported in “Iowa’s Lead Azide Threat: What We Know So Far,” Dissent in Bloom (Substack), November 2026, https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/p/iowas-lead-azide-threat-what-we-know.

8. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7, public notice of emergency permit for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, published November 3, 2026, https://www.epa.gov/node/301607.

9. Cami Koons, “U.S. Army Is Scheduled to Detonate Lead Azide near Middletown, Elevating Risk for Lead in Air,” Iowa Capital Dispatch, November 18, 2026, https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2026/11/18/u-s-army-is-scheduled-to-detonate-lead-azide-near-middletown-elevating-risk-for-lead-in-air/.

10. “Iowa Residents Brace for a Lead Dust Cloud as Army Plans to Detonate 5 Tons of Bomb-Making Chemicals,” Associated Press, via MPR News, November 19, 2026, https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/11/19/iowa-residents-brace-for-lead-dust-cloud-army-to-detonate-5-tons-of-bombmaking-chemicals.

11. Deliso and Volack, “Nearly 10,000 Pounds.”

12. “Army Moves Iowa Lead Azide Detonation to Wednesday, Says It Can Proceed Without Permit,” Military.com, November 23, 2026, https://www.military.com/army-moves-iowa-lead-azide-detonation-wednesday-says-it-can-proceed-without-permit.

13. “Trump Told the Army to Pause the Detonation of 9,500 Pounds of Lead Azide in Iowa. Here’s What to Know,” PBS NewsHour, November 23, 2026, https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/trump-told-the-army-to-pause-the-detonation-of-9500-pounds-of-lead-azide-in-iowa-heres-what-to-know.

14. PBS NewsHour, “Trump Told the Army to Pause.”

15. “U.S. Court Clears the Way for Army’s Planned Ammunition Detonation in Iowa,” CNBC, November 24, 2026, https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/24/iowa-detonation-bomb-court-.html.

16. “Report Shows the Army Canceled a Chemical Treatment Contract Before Opting to Detonate Toxic Explosives in Iowa,” Iowa Public Radio, November 21, 2026, https://www.iowapublicradio.org/environment/2026-11-21/army-canceled-a-chemical-treatment-contract-toxic-explosives-iowa.

17. “With Army’s Lead Detonation in Doubt, Could a Chemical Fix Still Work?,” Des Moines Register, via Yahoo News, November 2026, https://www.yahoo.com/news/science/articles/armys-lead-detonation-doubt-could-001156230.html.

18. PBS NewsHour, “Trump Told the Army to Pause.”

19. USAspending.gov, award W519TC26C0011 to MuniRem Environmental, LLC, https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_W519TC26C0011_9700_-NONE-_-NONE-. The New York Times, as reported by KCRG, put the contract at about $120,000; MuniRem’s CEO told the Des Moines Register it was canceled May 14, while the award record cited by Dissent in Bloom lists May 27.

20. Des Moines Register, “Could a Chemical Fix Still Work?”

21. Hiroko Tabuchi and John Ismay, The New York Times, November 21, 2026, reporting on Army emails to MuniRem Environmental about the canceled lead azide neutralization contract; as cited in “Fears about Toxic Lead Dust Spur Battle over US Army Plan to Detonate Bomb-Making Material in Iowa,” CNN, via WRAL, November 2026, https://www.wral.com/news/ap/fears-toxic-lead-dust-bomb-making-material-explosion-iowa-november-2026/.

22. “The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Lead Azide Detonation,” Substack, November 2026, https://avee1.substack.com/p/the-iowa-army-ammunition-plant-lead.

23. “Iowa Lead Detonation: Safety Tips, Public Health Recommendations, Plume Maps,” Iowa Public Radio, November 19, 2026, https://www.iowapublicradio.org/environment/2026-11-19/army-lead-detonation-public-health-safety-risks.

24. “The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Lead Azide Detonation,” Substack.

25. “Federal Appeals Court Clears Way for US Army to Detonate Degraded Bomb-Making Material in Iowa,” Associated Press, via Yahoo News, November 23, 2026, https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/president-donald-trump-says-ordered-182436842.html.

26. “Army Plans to Detonate Toxic Explosives in Iowa by Tuesday Without EPA Permit,” Iowa Public Radio, November 22, 2026, https://www.iowapublicradio.org/ipr-news/2026-11-22/army-detonation-toxic-explosives-iowa-tuesday-epa-permit.

27. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, delivery order W9128F26FA096 to Cape-Weston JV1 LLC, “Lead Azide Remediation, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP),” June 12, 2026, under IDIQ W9128F23D0020, USAspending.gov, https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_IDV_W9128F23D0020_9700; GovTribe, “Delivery Order W9128F23D0020-W9128F26FA096,” https://govtribe.com/award/federal-contract-award/delivery-order-w9128f23d0020-w9128f26fa096.

28. Jonathan J. Cooper and Ben Finley, “Trump Names Adam Telle as Acting Army Secretary Following the Departure of Driscoll,” Associated Press, via ABC7, September 4, 2026, https://abc7.com/story/trump-names-adam-telle-acting-army-secretary-following-departure-driscoll/19788905/.

29. USAspending.gov, contract W519TC26CA049 to PIKA International, Inc., https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_W519TC26CA049_9700_-NONE-_-NONE-; “Army’s Nearly $10 Million Iowa Lead-Azide Contract Leaves Cleanup Questions,” Restoring Democracy Investigations, November 2026, https://investigations.restoring-democracy.org/p/armys-nearly-10-million-iowa-lead; HigherGov, “W519TC26CA049: Lead Azide Environmental Services at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” https://www.highergov.com/contract/W519TC26CA049/.

30. “Pika International, Inc.: Defense Contracts,” GovernmentContractsWon.com, Joint Munitions Command award, place of performance Middletown, Iowa, August 13, 2013, https://www.governmentcontractswon.com/department/defense/pika_international_inc_140067013.asp?yr=13; Starbridge, “Order to Pika International, Inc.: Environmental Services at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” effective September 29, 2022, https://starbridge.ai/contract/order-to-pika-international-inc-by-u-s-army-engineer-99.

31. Sweetspot, “PIKA International, Inc.: Federal Contractor Overview,” which lists Weston Solutions Inc (UEI Z4XGALW7L9K6) as a prime contractor in a prime and subcontractor relationship with PIKA, accessed November 24, 2026, https://www.sweetspot.so/markets/federal/contractors/pika-international-inc-e5xxbqqqj9p1/.

32. “Army Engineers Award Nine Spots on $240M Munition Response Program Support Contract,” GovCon Wire, accessed November 24, 2026, https://www.govconwire.com/articles/army-engineers-award-nine-spots-on-240m-munition-response-program-support-contract; Sweetspot, “Multiple Award Military Munitions Services III,” https://www.sweetspot.so/markets/federal/vehicles/multiple-award-military-munitions-services-iii/.

33. Drew Wilson, “Powerhouse Florida Lobbying Firm Rubin Turnbull Expands to D.C., Led by Caroline Wiles,” Florida Politics, January 15, 2025, https://floridapolitics.com/archives/715625-rubin-turnbull-launches-d-c-practice-adds-caroline-wiles/.

34. Michelle Stoddart et al., “Trump Says Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Out, Stephen Miller Will Replace Her,” ABC News, November 6, 2026, https://abc7news.com/story/trump-says-chief-staff-susie-wiles-miller-will-replace/20020569/.

35. “Trump Chief of Staff’s Nepo Baby Tries to Cash in on Mom,” Daily Beast, January 2025, https://thedailybeast.com/trump-chief-of-staff-susie-wiles-nepo-baby-caroline-wiles-tries-to-cash-in-on-mom.

36. U.S. House of Representatives, Office of the Clerk, Lobbying Disclosure, “Search Registrant Information: Rubin, Turnbull & Associates (Registrant ID 45243),” client Weston Solutions, Inc. (House ID 452430030), https://lobbyingdisclosure.house.gov/lookup.asp?reg_id=45243.

37. “Trump Taps Adam Telle as Acting Army Secretary,” Breaking Defense, September 3, 2026, https://breakingdefense.com/2026/09/trump-taps-adam-telle-as-acting-army-secretary/.

38. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “2025 Proposed Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule,” fact sheet, November 17, 2025, https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2025-11/public_factsheet_wotus_nprm.pdf.

39. Breaking Defense, “Trump Taps Adam Telle.”

40. Iowa Public Radio, “Report Shows the Army Canceled.”

41. “Short History of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” https://files.constantcontact.com/c3acd3f7501/d885a829-da44-494e-8b8d-accf378c9fd9.pdf.

42. U.S. Army, article on the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Memorial Day ceremony, Army.mil, https://www.army.mil/article/205918/.

43. Teller declaration; Dissent in Bloom, “Iowa’s Lead Azide Threat.”

44. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, news release on a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act civil penalty settlement with the U.S. Army and American Ordnance LLC, https://www.epa.gov/node/294051.

45. “U.S. Sen. Baldwin: Presses Army for Answers on Chaotic Plan to Detonate 9,700 Pounds of Lead Bombmaking Material in Iowa,” WisPolitics, November 23, 2026, https://www.wispolitics.com/2026/u-s-sen-baldwin-presses-army-for-answers-on-chaotic-plan-to-detonate-9700-pounds-of-lead-bombmaking-material-in-iowa/.

46. AP, “Iowa Residents Brace.”

47. U.S. Army, “Public and Media Advisory Regarding the Detonation of Lead Azide at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa,” November 2026, https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_78366.pdf.

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49. “Army Postpones Detonation of 68 Drums of Lead Azide in Iowa to Monday. Here’s Why,” Military.com, November 20, 2026, https://www.military.com/army-postpones-detonation-of-68-drums-of-lead-azide-in-iowa-heres-why; Linn County Emergency Management, “Public Information Update: Planned Lead Azide Detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant,” November 2026, https://linncounty-ema.org/index.asp?SEC=B970B908-1B12-422F-93BB-29606907EE06&DE=D4D6F525-A5DF-4B9D-B448-8DD4C4B9D124.

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51. National Primary and Secondary Ambient Air Quality Standards for Lead, 40 C.F.R. § 50.16 (2008), https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/40/50.16.

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WisPolitics. “U.S. Sen. Baldwin: Presses Army for Answers on Chaotic Plan to Detonate 9,700 Pounds of Lead Bombmaking Material in Iowa.” November 23, 2026. https://www.wispolitics.com/2026/u-s-sen-baldwin-presses-army-for-answers-on-chaotic-plan-to-detonate-9700-pounds-of-lead-bombmaking-material-in-iowa/.

Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.