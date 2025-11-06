Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Eric Daniel Buesing
Jul 20Edited

Amen to that, Donna. That perspective is actually what keeps this work from becoming just an exercise in doom. Kingdoms rise and fall. They always have. The longer you study these power structures, the more obvious it becomes that nothing built on control and deception has any permanence to it.

Grateful you're along for the journey.

All the essays I write are free and a good number have audio narration too. You might enjoy this one on the nature of God and consciousness, it weaves the spiritual into the bigger picture in ways I think you'd connect with: https://sleuthfox.substack.com/p/god-and-the-growing-universe

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Folk Arya: Shed the Burden's avatar
Folk Arya: Shed the Burden
Dec 9, 2025

There's a great little documentary out of the Nederlands about this called "Monopoly: An Overview Of The Great Reset - Follow The Money" - it's basically this paper but laid out with visuals. I highly recommend it if you haven't seen it yet. It's never too late to reject modernity, which has been programmed for us - by those who created this system and launder their money via various trusts and foundations, in order to socially engineer their feudalistic technocratic transhumanist agenda.

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