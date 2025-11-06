You’ve felt it your whole life. Something is wrong. The world doesn’t work the way they told you it does. The game is rigged, but you can’t quite see how.

For five millennia, an invisible architecture of power has shaped human history.

From Sumerian priests binding farmers in perpetual debt to the 147 corporations now controlling 40% of global wealth. From Egyptian pharaohs hoarding grain to central bank digital currencies embedding programmable restrictions on what you can buy, where you can travel, and how you can live. In China, your social credit score already dictates your freedom. The rest of the world is next.

They didn’t seize power through conspiracy. They built systems.

Systems of debt that bind. Ideologies that align. Histories that erase. Conflicts that divide.

Every crisis follows the same cadence: Amplify fear. Surrender autonomy. Consolidate control.

The empires rise and fall. The architecture remains.

THE HIDDEN HAND exposes this unbroken lineage across 5,000 years, revealing how the same four mechanisms of control have operated from ancient temples to Silicon Valley, from medieval plagues to modern pandemics, from Roman patronage networks to algorithmic governance.

This is not conspiracy theory. This is systems science dissecting power itself.

Twenty-two years of research. Hundreds of sources. One devastating conclusion.

The strings have always been there. Now you can see them.

By the time the lights dim globally, freedom will be a memory we’re no longer allowed to recall. Unless we see the cage before it closes.

If you are intrigued, I’ve made three chapters available for free here on my substack:

ORDER NOW →

Direct from TrineDay: https://www.trineday.com/products/hidden-hand-wealth-power-and-control-from-pharaohs-to-corporations

Direct from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Hand-Control-Pharaohs-Corporations/dp/1634245458?th=1

Which mechanism do you think is winning?

A) Coercion

B) Alignment

C) Amnesia

D) Conflict

P.S. Forward this to one friend who still believes “it’s just coincidence.” Every book order moves the Overton window one inch further from the script; especially in a year where AI governs cities and brain interfaces redefine freedom.