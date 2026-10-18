Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Frances Leader
Oct 18

Well referenced and interesting article about the Venetian and Roman Black Nobility which I have cross-posted and shared to Notes because it confirms my own work.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-101

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Stefano
Oct 19

What a great wonderful read, thanks for taking the time to research and write it, for publishing and making it available.

I find it particularly interesting to observe the banality of history behind the veneer of stories and myths, which are useful to keep common folk sedated. As you wrote, amnesia does the rest.

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