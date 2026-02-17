Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
17h

Only 7 likes shows how unique we are. Always glad to find kindred spirits.

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The Quotidian's avatar
The Quotidian
7d

Yes! This describes my own life experiences wonderfully. Thank you for recommending it to me.

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