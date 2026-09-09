Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Ed's avatar
Ed
Sep 9

Until I read this, it never occurred to me what was really going on with the media coverage. Extremely enlightening, thank you. I feel so bad for her and her family.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Sep 9

Yes the drugs made it all worse than it already was. Why did they not keep her in a closed hospital ward? someone like that should not have been left with the children. This is the system, drug people until they go mad. But the children are dead. The father is married to a murderess. What is going to happen now? She should certainly not be left out to face the public.

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