The Lindsay Clancy case was never meant to be a vote on whether one woman was good or evil. It was meant to be a publicly displayed distraction.

Devil or victim. Monster or martyr. Did she plan it, or was she sick? Those two camps showed up the minute the first headlines hit the news cycle, and they have done exactly what a fight like this is built to do. They soak up everyone’s attention so the drug companies that made the pills, and the doctors who wrote the scripts, never have to answer for what they did.

Three children are dead. A mother cannot walk. Families are wrecked. And the country is still arguing about her character while thirteen psychiatric drugs, more than thirty prescriptions, and four months of mixing medicines that were never tested together sit in the record like a case nobody wants to open.1 That argument is not leftover noise from a sad story. It is the trick that keeps a rich and protected industry, and the doctors who kept adding pills after she said they were tearing her apart, out of the spotlight.

The continuous news cycle immersed America in emotion the same way it always does with a story that grabs your brain and will not let go. High-emotion stories work like that. I have argued that this is a describable mechanism, and named it the throttling effect.2 Working memory only holds a handful of things at once, and it hands that cognitive capacity to whatever arrives already feeling like something emotionally captivating.3 A mother, three small children, and a jump from a window absorbed that way. The highly charged emotional story wins. It wins every time, and it keeps winning for as long as there is one more development to wait for. Cora, five. Dawson, three. Callan, eight months. Exercise bands. A jump from a second-story window. A body that lived through the fall.4 An insanity defense. A hung jury.5 Within days the country split and stayed split. She planned it while her husband ran an errand. Why he left the kids with her is another question many are asking and rightly so. After all, she was hearing voices and could not stop.

Keep people arguing about the person on trial, and they will not spend much time looking at the system that put thirteen drugs in her body in four months. Both sides can bring in experts. Both sides can feel confident they are both correct. Both sides can treat the list of pills as a side note. The people who call her a monster need her to have been in her right mind so the crime stays all on her. The people who call her a victim need the illness to have been so total that the drugs barely matter. Either way, the companies that profit from these pills and the doctors who handed them out stay off camera and out of the spotlight.

The court records are not hard to follow. After her third baby was born, she went to a psychiatrist because she was anxious and could not sleep. She scored 23 on a common postpartum depression test. She was given Zoloft. She waited to start it because she was still breastfeeding. When the dose went from 25 milligrams to 50, she stayed awake for about two days straight with racing thoughts. Her anxiety got worse too. The word she used was awful.6 They took her off the Zoloft. Then came prescriptions for Ativan, hydroxyzine, buspirone, trazodone from an emergency room, Prozac, Ambien, Remeron, Klonopin, Seroquel started low and then raised to higher doses, Valium, Lamictal, and amitriptyline raised again in the days just before the killings.7 A total of thirteen different psychiatric drugs and more than thirty prescriptions. Several doctors and nurses who did not seem to be looking at the same file.8

She and her husband told the clinicians writing the scripts that she was getting worse. Some news outlets even reported him saying she was ten thousand times worse. They also reportedly asked if they could stop everything and start over. She said she felt spaced out, confused, had scary thoughts she had never had before, felt like a zombie, and was afraid she was getting hooked.9 The usual answer was just another drug or a higher dose of the current one.

All humans have a capacity to value human life. A mother does not have to be taught that her kids matter more than her own comfort. That feeling is already embedded in her mind. It is how human beings have kept babies alive for as long as there have been families. What these drugs can do, however, in some of the people who take them, is dull that feeling, changing their thinking to not value human life. A lot of patients on antidepressants say they go numb. They still know they should care. They just cannot feel it the same way. Astonishingly, studies put that numbness somewhere between forty and sixty percent of people on SSRIs.10

Some researchers have called it a chemical lobotomy. Another side effect, akathisia, is a restless inner agitation that can turn ugly.11 In a person who may have bipolar disorder, an antidepressant can flip them into mania.12

That is not an abstraction in this case. The lawsuit alleges that in the weeks after Callan was born she was waking at four in the morning to run three miles, ride a Peloton for half an hour, and then do another half hour of aerobics, one week after giving birth. It also alleges that a physician who observed a depression score of 23 and an anxiety score of 21 in her concluded that she had no postpartum depression at all, and ruled out bipolar disorder for want of a hypomania history she was never asked about.13 These drugs are almost never tested in the combinations doctors actually hand out. The bottle mentions suicide risk in small print. It does not mention that the same pill can quiet the part of a person that used to value a child’s life as the most important detail in the room.

The doctors who kept writing prescription after prescription after she said the drugs were making her worse were not bad guys, nor were they nefarious in any sense of the word. They were, however, working inside a system the drug industry built to keep the prescriptions flowing. The companies that make these pills pay for a ton of the same research that tells doctors the pills are safe. They have the money, the lobbyists, and the reach to shape the journals with study after study that drown-out the conflicting studies. They fund who writes the rulebooks that doctors follow, the dinners that count as extra training required for licensure, and the revolving-door government offices that are supposed to oversee them.

Federal records now show how that money gets to the clinicians who write the scripts. Drug and device companies reported $13.18 billion in payments in 2024 alone, to 651,977 physicians and 338,340 non-physician practitioners.14 The most common perk is food: millions of office lunches and restaurant meals.15 The big dollars go to paid speeches and consulting, hundreds of millions a year, plus travel, hotel rooms, and advisory-board seats. Studies have found that even a cheap meal is tied to more prescriptions for the company’s drug.16 About three out of four U.S. psychiatrists took industry money between 2015 and 2021, totaling nearly $358 million.17 Meals and drinks accounted for 86.9 percent of every payment psychiatrists received.18

Psychiatrists are not the only people writing these scripts. Psychiatric nurse practitioners, who prescribe in the same offices, are nearly twice as likely as psychiatrists to take industry money.19 Free samples get a doctor used to starting patients on a certain brand of drug. A paid talk to other doctors spreads the same pitch. None of that has to be an illegal envelope of cash. It is legal, reported, and part of a sales and marketing system. Signing a consent form often happens while the next prescription is already being written. When the patient comes back worse, the official line is that the illness is talking. The idea that the treatment might be talking is treated like a problem the industry would rather bury than face.

Watch how the four old tricks fit together.

The first is pressure. A doctor who stops the pills, admits the mix was a mistake, or tells a patient to get off everything and start over risks looking incompetent, losing the patient, and going against the training the industry helped pay for. It is easier, and safer for the career, to add one more drug, especially when the same companies are buying the lunch, funding the talk, and putting the doctor on a speaker list that pays thousands for an evening.

The second is quiet teamwork. Drug makers fund studies. Journals publish the friendly ones. Medical groups write the rulebooks doctors follow. Regulators move slowly. Sales reps track what a doctor prescribes and keep showing up with samples and food. Nobody has to sit in a dark room and plot conspiracies. The pieces just lean the same way, and a new mother ends up on thirteen drugs in four months.

The third is forgetting. People stop remembering that women used to get through the hard months after a baby with family, rest, and time, not a rotating pile of pills that were never tested together. Once that memory is gone, a cocktail looks like normal care.

The fourth is the fight. That fight fills every phone and takes up the space in your head that should have been used for one harder question: how can a drug industry load a new mother with mixes nobody studied, watch her fall apart in real time, collect the money, and still walk away while everyone argues about her soul?

The way a big emotional story steals your attention is not an accident. A simple story about whether a mother is good or bad fills up the small amount of focus most people have. The list of pills, the doctors who did not talk to each other, the untested mixes, and the known way these drugs can numb love and stir up rage all get pushed out of reach as long as the fight stays loud. This industry does not need to win the argument. It only needs the argument to keep going, because a public busy choosing sides is a public that never puts the companies themselves on trial.

And it also helps that the same industry pays to come into all of our homes on a daily and seemly hourly basis. Drug companies spent more than $10 billion on consumer advertising in 2024. In the first five months of 2025, their ads filled roughly a quarter of every evening ad minute on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and NBC. The United States is one of only two countries on earth that permit this at all.20 New Zealand is the other. Almost everywhere else, including the EU, Canada, the UK, and Australia, that kind of advertising is banned. A newsroom funded that way does not have to be told to keep the story on the mother. It knows where its bread and butter come from and won’t risk that gravy train ending.

Three children are dead. A mother cannot walk. The families involved will never recover or feel whole. The sides people picked are a luxury this industry can afford because it is rich enough, connected enough, and protected enough to let the country fight about a mother instead of about our nations medical establishment over prescribes these and many other prescriptions. The official story says we have to choose monster or martyr. Something was here before that story showed up. Something older than any drug patent. The worth of a child’s life was already in her. The people who built this system would rather we keep fighting about the mother so we never look too hard at the hand that wrote the prescriptions and the companies that filled them.

Notes

1. Boston Globe Staff, “Timeline: Lindsay Clancy Was Prescribed 13 Different Medications for Symptoms Including Depression and Psychosis,” Boston Globe, July 27, 2026.

2. Eric Buesing, “The Throttling Effect: Empathy-Driven Cognitive Displacement as a Mechanism of Political Demobilization” (working paper, July 16, 2026), https://ssrn.com/abstract=7128601.

3. George A. Miller, “The Magical Number Seven, Plus or Minus Two: Some Limits on Our Capacity for Processing Information,” Psychological Review 63, no. 2 (1956): 81–97; Daniel Kahneman, Thinking, Fast and Slow (New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2011).

4. Associated Press, “Jurors in Lindsay Clancy Trial Deliberating for a Third Day,” PBS News, September 2026; Chantal Da Silva, “Lindsay Clancy Judge Says He’ll Declare a Mistrial, but Grants Defense One Hour to Appeal,” NBC News, September 4, 2026.

5. Deborah Becker, “Judge Declares Mistrial in Clancy Case after Jurors, with ‘Heavy Heart,’ Fail to Reach Verdict,” WBUR News, September 4, 2026.

6. Complaint, Clancy v. Tufts (Mass. Super. Ct., Norfolk County, filed January 2026); see also “Lindsay Clancy: Inside the Lawsuit at the Center of an Unspeakable Tragedy,” Los Angeles Magazine, August 7, 2026.

7. “What Was Lindsay Clancy Prescribed? Medication List,” Yahoo News, July 28, 2026.

8. Boston Globe Staff, “Timeline.”

9. “Lindsay Clancy’s Mental Health Treatment before Killings: Timeline of Medications, Symptoms and Care,” Yahoo News, August 2026.

10. University of Cambridge, “Scientists Explain Emotional ‘Blunting’ Caused by Common Antidepressants,” January 23, 2023.

11. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Public Health Advisory: Worsening Depression and Suicidality in Patients Being Treated with Antidepressant Medications,” March 22, 2004 (naming akathisia, hostility, aggressiveness, and impulsivity among effects warranting monitoring); Tarang Sharma et al., “Suicidality and Aggression during Antidepressant Treatment: Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses Based on Clinical Study Reports,” BMJ 352 (2016): i65.

12. Joseph F. Goldberg and Carrie J. Truman, “Antidepressant-Induced Mania: An Overview of Current Controversies,” Bipolar Disorders 5, no. 6 (2003): 407–20.

13. Complaint, Clancy v. Tufts; “‘Bipolar Disorder.’ Details Revealed in 2nd Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit,” Patriot Ledger, 2026.

14. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Open Payments Fiscal Year 2025 Report to Congress (Baltimore, MD: CMS, 2025).

15. Colette DeJong et al., “Pharmaceutical Industry–Sponsored Meals and Physician Prescribing Patterns for Medicare Beneficiaries,” JAMA Internal Medicine 176, no. 8 (2016): 1114–22. Of the payments studied, 95 percent were meals.

16. DeJong et al., “Pharmaceutical Industry–Sponsored Meals.”

17. John L. Havlik et al., “National Trends in and Concentration of Industry Payments to U.S. Psychiatrists, 2015–2021,” Psychiatric Services 76, no. 2 (2025): 210–13.

18. Havlik et al., “National Trends.”

19. John L. Havlik et al., “Comparison of Industry Payments to Psychiatrists and Psychiatric Advanced Practice Clinicians in the USA, 2021: A Cross-Sectional Study,” BMJ Open 14 (2024). Psychiatric nurse practitioners had an incidence rate ratio of 1.85 relative to psychiatrists.

20. “Did Drug Companies Spend $10 Billion on Consumer Advertising in 2024, Making Up Nearly 25% of Evening Ad Minutes?” Wisconsin Watch, July 24, 2025, drawing on MediaRadar data. The evening ad-minute share covers January 1 through May 31, 2025.

Bibliography

Associated Press. “Jurors in Lindsay Clancy Trial Deliberating for a Third Day.” PBS News, September 2026.

Becker, Deborah. “Judge Declares Mistrial in Clancy Case after Jurors, with ‘Heavy Heart,’ Fail to Reach Verdict.” WBUR News, September 4, 2026.

“‘Bipolar Disorder.’ Details Revealed in 2nd Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit.” Patriot Ledger, 2026.

Boston Globe Staff. “Timeline: Lindsay Clancy Was Prescribed 13 Different Medications for Symptoms Including Depression and Psychosis.” Boston Globe, July 27, 2026.

Buesing, Eric. “The Throttling Effect: Empathy-Driven Cognitive Displacement as a Mechanism of Political Demobilization.” Working paper, July 16, 2026. https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.7128601.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Open Payments Fiscal Year 2025 Report to Congress. Baltimore, MD: CMS, 2025.

Complaint. Clancy v. Tufts. Mass. Super. Ct., Norfolk County. Filed January 2026.

Da Silva, Chantal. “Lindsay Clancy Judge Says He’ll Declare a Mistrial, but Grants Defense One Hour to Appeal.” NBC News, September 4, 2026.

DeJong, Colette, Thomas Aguilar, Chien-Wen Tseng, Grace A. Lin, W. John Boscardin, and R. Adams Dudley. “Pharmaceutical Industry–Sponsored Meals and Physician Prescribing Patterns for Medicare Beneficiaries.” JAMA Internal Medicine 176, no. 8 (2016): 1114–22.

“Did Drug Companies Spend $10 Billion on Consumer Advertising in 2024, Making Up Nearly 25% of Evening Ad Minutes?” Wisconsin Watch, July 24, 2025.

Goldberg, Joseph F., and Carrie J. Truman. “Antidepressant-Induced Mania: An Overview of Current Controversies.” Bipolar Disorders 5, no. 6 (2003): 407–20.

Havlik, John L., Lola Ososanya, Michael S. Lee, Syed Wahid, Michael Heyang, Qiu Wen Sun, Joseph S. Ross, and Taeho Greg Rhee. “Comparison of Industry Payments to Psychiatrists and Psychiatric Advanced Practice Clinicians in the USA, 2021: A Cross-Sectional Study.” BMJ Open 14 (2024).

Havlik, John L., Lola Ososanya, Diane Tang, Syed Wahid, Joseph S. Ross, and Taeho Greg Rhee. “National Trends in and Concentration of Industry Payments to U.S. Psychiatrists, 2015–2021.” Psychiatric Services 76, no. 2 (2025): 210–13.

Kahneman, Daniel. Thinking, Fast and Slow. New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2011.

“Lindsay Clancy: Inside the Lawsuit at the Center of an Unspeakable Tragedy.” Los Angeles Magazine, August 7, 2026.

“Lindsay Clancy’s Mental Health Treatment before Killings: Timeline of Medications, Symptoms and Care.” Yahoo News, August 2026.

Miller, George A. “The Magical Number Seven, Plus or Minus Two: Some Limits on Our Capacity for Processing Information.” Psychological Review 63, no. 2 (1956): 81–97.

Sharma, Tarang, Louise Schow Guski, Nanna Freund, and Peter C. Gøtzsche. “Suicidality and Aggression during Antidepressant Treatment: Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses Based on Clinical Study Reports.” BMJ 352 (2016): i65.

University of Cambridge. “Scientists Explain Emotional ‘Blunting’ Caused by Common Antidepressants.” January 23, 2023.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Public Health Advisory: Worsening Depression and Suicidality in Patients Being Treated with Antidepressant Medications.” March 22, 2004.

“What Was Lindsay Clancy Prescribed? Medication List.” Yahoo News, July 28, 2026.

Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.