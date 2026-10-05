Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Yet Another Tommy
Oct 5

I see this when lichess.org lets you take moves back but always makes different moves when you do, so its very difficult to learn from it.

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Yet Another Tommy
Oct 8

Waves of democratization / autocratization:

1. decolonization / ww 1 & 2

2. denazification / cold war

3. denuclearization / global war on terror & covid

4. dedigitalization / ?

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