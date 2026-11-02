Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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MOON LANDING's avatar
MOON LANDING
4h

Sun Tzu …. ‘The Art of War’.

Quoted in the book by D@vid R○gers W€bb in his 2023 book entitled: “The Gr8 T@king”. Read and be forewarned.

That's it. Pure and simple.

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Shin_Kage's avatar
Shin_Kage
3h

Many thanks for the sources. Great anaysis

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