Civilizations are rarely conquered at their borders. They fall in the minds of their children, one lesson at a time, until a people no longer believes the inheritance it was handed is worth keeping. That is the war now being waged against America and the West. It isn’t fought with armies. It’s fought with money and curriculum, by foreign powers who know they can’t beat us on a battlefield and by transnational elites who answer to no nation at all. Western civilization survives only if we name this war for what it is before we wake up assimilated into something we no longer recognize.

In 1928 Edward Bernays, the father of public relations, wrote it down:

“Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”1

A child raised inside that government’s story never sees the strings. He mistakes the story for the world itself. That’s why the classroom is the most valuable ground on earth, and why every power that wants the West has come for it.

Beijing Said It Out Loud

In 1999, two officers of the People’s Liberation Army, Colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, published Unrestricted Warfare. China couldn’t beat the United States on a battlefield, so it would fight everywhere else, through finance, media, law and culture.

War, they wrote, now means:

“…using all means, including armed force or non-armed force, military and non-military, and lethal and non-lethal means to compel the enemy to accept one’s interests.”

Qiao’s first rule was that there are no rules.2 Qiao went on to become a major general.3 The doctrine echoes Sun Tzu, who taught that the highest victory breaks the enemy’s resistance without fighting.4

Five years later, Beijing opened its first Confucius Institute on an American campus.5 About 100 of them spread across American campuses. They placed staff and curriculum tied to the Chinese state in American classrooms under the label of language teaching.6 After Congress cut off funding in 2018, they collapsed to fewer than five.7 Many came back under new names.8

Americas elite educational institutions have become whores for the almighty dollar. The Education Department’s own records, put online in 2026, show $6.8 billion from China to American colleges. Harvard alone took $630 million.9 Every Chinese organization answers to their 2017 National Intelligence Law, which requires it to support and cooperate with state intelligence work.10 That law covered ByteDance, which owned TikTok while the app fed more than 170 million Americans with potential propaganda, most of them young and impressionable. In January 2026 TikTok’s American business moved into a joint venture led by Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX, and ByteDance kept 19.9 percent.11 The sale came only after a generation had already spent years in a feed whose rules no American could see. Colonels Qiao and Wang called that kind of front “media warfare.”12

While Beijing came in through language centers and a phone app we devoured as entertainment, Gulf oil money came in through endowed chairs and high school curriculum like Brown’s Choices Program.

The Oil Money’s Door

Since 1986, federal law has required colleges to report every foreign gift of $250,000 or more.13 In 2020 the Education Department found more than $6.5 billion these universities never reported.14

Oil rich Arab sources have sent American universities more than $14.6 billion since 1981. Qatar gave $6.6 billion. Of the total, 73 percent, $10.7 billion, came with no stated purpose.15 Qatar now leads every country on the Education Department’s list at $8.8 billion. In 2025 it supplied $1.1 billion, more than one of every five foreign dollars reaching American campuses.16 The NCRI traced $13 billion in undocumented money from foreign governments into American schools and tied it to the erosion of democratic norms on campus. The money came first.17 A peer reviewed study found that 349 colleges took almost $18 billion from foreign sources between 2014 and 2019, much of it never reported as the law requires. Qatar was the largest single source.18

Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal gave Georgetown $20 million, structured to follow the center’s director, which the Education Department warned would let a foreign government guide the center’s content.19 At Brown, foreign money helped create an endowed professorship, and Beshara Doumani filled it. His influence shaped the Choices Program, which reached roughly 8,000 high schools and a million students a year. He taught a settler-colonial framework that brands most of western civilization illegitimate, and he taught it as settled fact. “This is not a debate,” he said in 2016. “And it’s not meant to be a debate.”20

Qatar Foundation International is the American arm of the Doha foundation chaired by Qatar’s ruling family. It bought and handed out Choices curriculum units and sponsored and staffed Choices teacher training. During the pandemic it ran a program billed “in partnership with the Choices Program at Brown University.” Brown denied that Qatar funded the program. QFI’s own early tax filings list the Qatar Foundation as its sole contributor, $7,232,066 in 2011 alone. The ISGAP laid out the whole arrangement in a March 2025 report. Weeks after it went public, Brown announced it was shutting Choices and blamed the cost. Its sponsorship ended June 30, 2025.21

American taxpayers unwittingly paid for the same pipeline. In 2022, eleven Middle East studies centers collected $260,000 a year each under Title VI, $2.9 million a year in all.22 That same year the field’s main scholarly body, the Middle East Studies Association, voted 768 to 167 to make a political boycott its official position.23

The framework was never about one country. Patrick Wolfe, the anthropologist whose work built the field, wrote that for settler societies “invasion is a structure not an event.”24 By that logic the wrong can never be repaired, because the wrong is the society itself. The United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand become crimes still in progress, and the Europe that sent the settlers becomes the original offender. Everything the West built on that ground, from its laws to its idea of the citizen, is recast as the machinery of theft. A student taught to see one democracy as a crime has been taught to see the whole of Western civilization the same way, starting with his own country.

Beijing and the Middle East Gulf states came through two different doors with the same goal: to change Western civilization’s ideology one young mind at a time and conquer us without firing a single shot.

The Original Door Was Built at Home By Our Own Transnational Elites

In 1913, Frederick T. Gates, who ran John D. Rockefeller’s giving, wrote the first Occasional Paper of the General Education Board:

“In our dream, we have limitless resources, and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand. The present educational conventions fade from our minds, and, unhampered by tradition, we work our own good will upon a grateful and responsive rural folk.”25

By 1920 the Carnegie Foundation had funded curriculum standardization across a large share of American schools and rebuilt teacher training around the needs of industry.26 The classical curriculum of rhetoric, logic, Latin and Greek had produced citizens who could take apart a politician’s speech. The industrial curriculum produced workers who followed instructions.

Carnegie hired Abraham Flexner, who’d never practiced medicine, to grade every medical school in America, and Rockefeller’s General Education Board paid to carry out his recommendations.27 About 160 medical schools existed in 1904. By 1935, 66 remained.28 Fund one model and starve the rest, and in two generations nobody remembers there was a choice. Teacher training went down the same road.

The Rockefeller Foundation never had to censor a study. It just decided which questions got funded.29 In 1934 a Carnegie funded commission of the American Historical Association told the nation’s social studies teachers that “a new age of collectivism is emerging.”30 In 1954 a House committee under Representative B. Carroll Reece found that Carnegie and Rockefeller had divided the territory between them and coordinated their grants to shape how Americans understood their own history.31 The foundations fought back and the hearings were shut down within weeks. René Wormser, the committee’s counsel, warned that when foundations do harm, “there is virtually no counter-force to oppose them.”32

The method came from London. In 1909 money from the Rhodes Trust founded the Round Table, the network Alfred Milner built to bind the English speaking world under coordinated rule. Carroll Quigley, the Georgetown historian who studied that network for twenty years and was allowed two years inside its papers and secret records, traced its American branch to the Council on Foreign Relations and the great foundations.33 Its power never lay in commanding policy. It lay in setting the terms inside which policy could be discussed, so that rival ideas died before anyone spoke them.

Quigley named the goal:

“nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.”34

Carnegie ran the Eugenics Record Office from 1918 to 1939, and its superintendent, Harry Laughlin, handed Congress the statistics behind the 1924 immigration quotas.35 By 1926 Rockefeller had sent $410,000, about $7.4 million today, to German racial hygiene researchers. One of them, Ernst Rüdin, became a principal architect of the 1933 law under which about 400,000 Germans were sterilized.36 What the foundations fund as science, the next generation lives under as law.

Trained to Obey

In 1992, Marc Tucker wrote to Hillary Clinton laying out a plan to rebuild American schooling around workforce planning, with national standards and “a seamless web of opportunities, to develop one’s skills that literally extends from cradle to grave.”37

Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, a senior policy adviser in Reagan’s Department of Education, copied the government’s own documents. In 1999 she published them in order as The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America.38 They show outcome based education grading children on attitudes and values instead of knowledge. She traced that framework into the standards movement that produced Common Core. For two thousand years the West taught its children the Trivium of grammar, logic and rhetoric, which is how to think and not what to think.39 The replacement rewards the approved answer and punishes the student who questions it.

In 1951 Solomon Asch asked subjects to match the lengths of lines. Seventy five percent went along with an obviously wrong group answer at least once.40 A school that rewards agreement over reasoning manufactures those people. As Walter Lippmann wrote in 1922, “we define first and then see.”41 Whoever writes the definitions owns what a generation sees.

The Machine Runs Itself

The student learns the framework in high school from materials carrying an Ivy League name. She studies education under professors who teach the same thing. A review of education school syllabi found the readings leaned toward activism and away from what works in a classroom.42 She’s hired by a district that bought those materials years ago, and she teaches them sincerely to the next class, because it’s all she ever learned. She never finds out who paid for any of it. Publishers sell what those teachers ask for, so each cycle carries the framework further and makes it harder to see.

The Mellon Foundation, the biggest funder of the humanities in America, buys the faculty directly. It gave Tufts $1.5 million to hire for a new Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora. It gave UCLA’s Center for Near Eastern Studies $350,000 to “reframe how Middle Eastern studies are conceptualized and taught.” A $6 million Mellon grant to Wayne State promised thirty new humanities professors, and Michigan taxpayers will carry their salaries after the grant runs out. Mellon’s own records list Doumani first among the organizers of a Mellon seminar at Brown.

In July 2025, Lorgia García Peña, who had held a Mellon professorship at Tufts, told a socialist conference in Chicago to:

“get the university’s money to do the work you want to do to dismantle the university within.”43

In 2024, America’s 12th graders posted the lowest reading scores in the national assessment’s history and the lowest math scores since 2005. Forty five percent scored below Basic in math, and only a third were ready for college work.44 In September 2026, FIRE surveyed nearly 63,000 students at 261 colleges and gave American campuses an average free-speech grade of D minus.45 A generation that can’t read a hard text and is afraid to argue can be told anything.

From the Classroom to the Street

A color revolution brings down a government with a crowd instead of an army. America wrote the modern playbook and ran it abroad. In the two years before Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution, Washington spent more than $65 million on political organizations in Ukraine, and some of that money helped pay for the exit poll that showed Viktor Yushchenko winning. Officials said none of it amounted to interference.46 Now the playbook runs inside our own borders. The crowd is raised in our classrooms, and the people raising it never show their faces.

This is what the schools were built to produce. From kindergarten on, students’ minds are filled with a radicalized ideology that teaches them their own country is a crime scene, and nobody ever teaches them to ask who profits from their anger. So when the money arrives and an organizer hands them a sign, they believe they’re fighting the powerful. They’re doing the bidding of the powerful. The cause feels like theirs, but it was written for them by elites who stay faceless, and those elites picked the target long before the students ever heard of it.

A generation that can be told anything can be sent anywhere. On January 20, 2026, high school and college students in dozens of American cities walked out of class to protest immigration enforcement. They walked out on the same day under the same banner, the “Free America Walkout,” with a website ready and waiting for them.47

Children don’t build national campaigns. Somebody builds them and lets the children think it was their idea.

Follow the money behind the street protest and it leads to Shanghai. In 2023 the New York Times traced a global network of groups pushing Chinese government talking points to Neville Roy Singham, an American tech mogul living in Shanghai. The network had received at least $275 million, and Singham shared office space with a Chinese media company whose stated mission is to “tell China’s story well.”48 Fox News later traced $278 million from Singham through a Goldman Sachs donor advised fund and two shell companies to six American nonprofits. Those six passed at least $223 million onward, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation was among the recipients. Goldman says every distribution went to a nonprofit recognized by the IRS and the account closed in early 2024.49 That answer clears nothing. It shows how the job is done. The kid holding the sign will never see any of it. A man who lives inside China moved a fortune into American street politics through the most famous bank on Wall Street, and the bank’s defense is that the paperwork was in order.

One of the biggest recipients runs a school of its own. The People’s Forum took in $22.44 million.50 Out of a former garment factory in Midtown Manhattan, it calls itself “a movement incubator for the working class” and runs a thirteen week “Revolutionary Summer School” that enrolled 300 students in a single summer. It reported $15 million in contributions for 2019, and its public filings don’t name a single donor.51 The public school empties the child’s mind. The People’s Forum fills it with doctrine and sends it into the street.

In Minneapolis the machine came out into the open. When federal immigration agents surged into the city in January 2026, reporting tied the People’s Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation to the protests and to Singham’s money. A former federal prosecutor pointed out that Singham, living in China, sits beyond the reach of an American subpoena.52 Independent journalist Cam Higby got inside the Signal groups running the street. He reported a separate chat for every patrol zone, rebuilt each day and full at its 1,000 member limit by midday, with patrols running license plates and a dispatch line that never shut off.53

FBI Director Kash Patel opened an investigation after Higby’s thread went public.54 In June 2026 a federal grand jury indicted fifteen members and associates of Direct Action Minnesota, a group prosecutors tie to antifa, on charges that include conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers. The indictment describes the same machine Higby exposed. Members logged the plates of federal vehicles in databases, and “dispatchers” sent “verified” sightings to “commuters” who went out to confront agents.55 Prosecutors say they hold nearly 16 terabytes of Signal data.56

One of the defendants is a special education teacher. Court filings show federal agents opened a “domestic terror financing” probe and subpoenaed the financial records of two major unions.57 That one case holds the whole pattern. A woman trusted to teach children sits among the accused, and federal agents went past the people in the street to chase the money that kept them there. Fifteen foot soldiers were charged. As of this writing, nobody who paid for the machine has been.

Marcia Howard, the president of the Minneapolis teachers’ union didn’t deny any of it telling Al Jazeera:

“Our bosses are in the signal chats with us,” and “Our elected officials are in the chats with us.”58

The adults paid to shape children’s minds are now in the street running the operation beside them.

Fox News reported in June 2026 that a federal grand jury in Manhattan has subpoenaed bank records from groups in the Singham network and is examining wire fraud and money laundering among other crimes.59 In July the House Ways and Means Committee subpoenaed the People’s Forum and two other nonprofits funded by Singham.60 Chairman Jason Smith said the committee wants to know “whether and how non-profit funding sources and fiscal sponsorships may have helped to sow chaos and violence.”61

Beijing found its way into the classroom long before it funded the street protest. Tim Walz, now governor of the state at the center of the unrest, was a high school teacher first. He began teaching in China in 1989, and from 1993 on he led summer trips to China for his students.62 The House Oversight Committee says the Chinese government paid for his first student trip, and that the company Walz ran to take students to China was dissolved four days after he entered Congress.63 In September 2024 Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Homeland Security records after a whistleblower reported “serious concern among Department of Homeland Security personnel regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP” and Walz.64

The foreign adversary isn’t the only one paying, and money at the top doesn’t care which flag it flies. The No Kings protests of June and October 2025 were “conceived of and organized by Indivisible.” George Soros’s Open Society Foundations gave Indivisible $5.01 million from 2021 through 2023, including a $3 million grant in 2022 for “the grantee’s social welfare activities.” Open Society says none of it went to the rallies.65 It didn’t have to. A grant never needs to name a protest to pay for the organization that runs one. Americans for Public Trust traced more than $2.65 billion from six European foundations into American advocacy groups, and Indivisible was among the recipients.66 Billionaires on the other side of the ocean are paying for the anger of American teenagers.

This is the dialectic in the open. A financier tied to Chinese propaganda and some of the richest foundations in the Western world pay for the same street protest. The students in those streets think they’re fighting the powerful. They’re working for them, as foot soldiers who have never seen a commander’s face. The street supplies the problem. On January 15, 2026, the President threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act against the “professional agitators and insurrectionists” in Minnesota.67 That’s the reaction. The solution always means more surveillance and more centralized and consolidated power, the control the faceless architects above the nations wanted from the start.

The schools emptied these young minds and filled them with an ideology built to be used. Now the students march against the state while building the very state they fear, and they’ll never know who wrote their orders.

The Dialectic Above the Nations

Foreign governments aren’t the top of this structure. A peer reviewed study of 43,060 transnational corporations found that 147 firms, most of them financial, hold 40 percent of control over the entire network.68 Gilens and Page tested 1,779 policy decisions and found that average citizens had essentially no independent influence on outcomes, while economic elites had a great deal.69 In 2025 Washington stopped requiring American companies to name their real owners.70 That same year ten major foundations pooled $500 million to shape artificial intelligence, named education as a target, and by May 2026 had named grantees for $11 million of it.71

Follow the name. Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors traces its roots to 1891, the year John D. Rockefeller began running his charitable giving as a business and brought Frederick Gates in to manage it.72 In 2025 it became the fiscal sponsor managing that $500 million fund.73 Private foundations must name their donors, but a public charity acting as a fiscal sponsor doesn’t, so the people paying for a sponsored campaign never have to appear in any public filing.74 The same name stands behind the 1913 dream of a docile people and behind the machinery shaping the next generation’s mind.

John O’Sullivan’s First Law holds that any organization not expressly right wing will, over time, become left wing. Henry Ford II saw it happen to the foundation that carried his family’s name. He quit its board in 1976 and reminded the trustees that the foundation was “a creature of capitalism.”75

These transnational elites have moved beyond nation status. They steer the world toward the direction they choose through a Hegelian dialectic we’ll never see coming, the same one Antony Sutton traced through a century of managed conflict.76 First they create a problem, or let one grow. Then they wait for the reaction. Then they offer a solution that was ready all along. Schools fail, the public demands reform, and the reform hands more control to the same foundations and global standard setters.

Common Core is the proof. After a 2008 meeting in Seattle, the Gates Foundation spent more than $200 million building political support for national standards, and within two years 45 states and the District of Columbia had adopted them.77 Tucker’s national standards arrived through a private fortune, not a vote.

Watch the same move with TikTok. A Chinese feed reached 170 million Americans, Washington reacted, and the solution handed 45 percent of the American feed to Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX, an Abu Dhabi investment fund, while ByteDance kept its 19.9 percent.78 The feed never left the hands of the class that owns everything else. A generation is taught that its nation is a crime, the nation splits in half, and the people who taught it step in as the only ones fit to manage what’s left.

Every Hegelian cycle moves the West further from self-governance. Every cycle is sold as progress.

The Four Mechanisms at Work

For five thousand years the people at the top have held everyone else with four mechanisms: coercion, alignment, amnesia and conflict. The tools change with every age. The logic never does. The capture of the American classroom runs on all four at once.

Coercion is control of what people need. In Sumer it was the temple grain store and the clay tablet that recorded every debt.79 In the classroom it’s the teaching license and the approved curriculum list. Whoever funds the bodies that grant licenses and accredit schools decides what millions of children read without ever passing a law. Flexner proved the method on medicine. The foundations ran it again on teaching.

Alignment makes people want what their rulers want, so force is rarely needed. Bernays called it “the engineering of consent” and described it as the very essence of the democratic process.80 The teacher who passes the framework on isn’t following orders. She believes it, because it’s all she was ever taught, and her belief is worth more to the people who paid for it than any command could be. Alignment never feels like control. It feels like conscience.

Amnesia erases the memory that life could be arranged another way. It rarely burns books anymore. It replaces them. A student who never reads Gates’s dream of a docile people and never hears of the Reece Committee or Unrestricted Warfare can’t recognize the pattern when it returns. In 1972 Maxwell McCombs and Donald Shaw showed that the press doesn’t have to tell people what to think. It only has to decide what they think about.81 A curriculum works the same way. What it leaves out is never debated and defeated. It simply stops existing.

Conflict turns pressure sideways. When people sense that something is wrong, the oldest release valve is to point them at each other. George Gerbner spent decades measuring how heavy television viewers came to see the world as far more dangerous than it was, and how that fear made them more willing to defer to authority.82 A curriculum built on oppressor and oppressed does that work inside the school. It sets children against their parents and citizens against their country. A people busy fighting each other never audits the people who funded the fight.

Stack the four together and they close into a loop. A crisis narrows our choices. The institutions that caused it tell us they alone can fix it. We fight each other over the symptoms. By the next crisis we’ve forgotten this is the fourth or fifth time the same hands have offered the same rescue, on the same terms, for a little more of our freedom.

Before It’s Too Late

Put the pieces side by side, because they were never meant to be seen together. Two Chinese colonels wrote down how to beat America without fighting a battle, and Beijing put its institutes in our schools and its feed in our children’s pockets. Gulf money bought professorships and teaching materials through doors that federal law was supposed to keep watch over. Those doors were built here, by our own elites, more than a century ago. In 1913 the man running Rockefeller’s giving dreamed of a people who:

“yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand.”83

Every foreign power that came later only walked through an opening that was already there.

Above all of it sit the transnational elites. Their organizations have names. The people who run them stay faceless, and they have been building for nearly two hundred years. At Yale, Skull and Bones began choosing its members in 1832. Britain’s Fabian Society formed in 1884 to bring socialism by gradual reform instead of revolution, and in 1902 Cecil Rhodes left his fortune to a scholarship network meant to promote the union of the English speaking peoples of the world. Alfred Milner’s Round Table grew out of that circle in 1909. The Carnegie and Rockefeller fortunes became foundations in 1911 and 1913. The Federal Reserve was created in the last days of 1913. In 1919 Lionel Curtis, a founding member of the Round Table, proposed a joint British and American institute of international affairs. The British half became Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London in 1920, and the American half became the Council on Foreign Relations in New York in 1921. The Tavistock Clinic had opened in London in 1920 as well, and in 1947 a Rockefeller grant helped launch the Tavistock Institute to study how groups and organizations behave and how to change them. The Bank for International Settlements followed in 1930 and the Ford Foundation in 1936. The years after the Second World War brought the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United Nations and, in 1954, the Bilderberg Group. The 1970s added Klaus Schwab’s forum at Davos, now the World Economic Forum, and the Trilateral Commission, which David Rockefeller co-founded. Vanguard opened in 1975 and BlackRock in 1988, and with State Street they now sit alongside the 147 firms at the center of the global corporate web. George Soros started his Open Society network in 1979, and the Gates Foundation arrived in 2000.

Together the foundations serve as the public face of the whole arrangement. They don’t have to direct every move. They own the ground every move is made on, and they wrote the rules of the game before any of us were born. Beijing and the Arab states each want something from a weakened America. The faceless elites want whatever survives the collision, and they’ve arranged things so they win no matter which side does.

This isn’t history. It’s happening in our lifetimes, and we’re the ones watching it happen. The country our grandparents defended is being remade one classroom at a time, and the America our grandchildren inherit will be unrecognizable to us. The student who learns a captured curriculum today trains the next class of teachers tomorrow. The young people marching today with signs paid for by men they’ll never meet will run the institutions they were taught to hate. It takes one generation, and that generation is already in school.

Every civilization that fell believed it would last. Rome’s enemies didn’t win at the gates first. They won after generations of Romans stopped believing Rome was worth defending. Now Rome survives as a few chapters in a textbook, written by people who weren’t there and trimmed to fit whatever lesson the authorities of the day wanted taught. That’s the fate waiting for this republic. If we stay asleep, America becomes a chapter in someone else’s history book, the sanitized and authorized propaganda we call history, read by children who’ll never know what was taken from them. The foundations understood this in 1934, when a commission Carnegie paid for told America’s social studies teachers that a new age of collectivism was emerging. Whoever writes the history book decides which civilizations deserved to die.

A conquered people doesn’t hear the shot. There isn’t one. There’s only a grant agreement and a feed that never stops. They wake up one morning living by an ideology they never chose, in a country they no longer recognize, and they’re told it was always this way. That last part is the amnesia, and it’s what makes the conquest permanent. The dialectic does the rest. Every crisis arrives with a solution already written, and every solution takes a little more of our freedom and hands it up to people we never elected and can’t name.

Waking up means acting while acting still matters. Every dollar behind every lesson should carry a name, and every parent should read what their children are actually taught instead of trusting the label on the cover. Our children need the real history the foundations left out, starting with Gates’s dream of a docile people and the Reece Committee’s buried warning, so we can see the pattern when it comes back. And every reform that arrives with a pleasant name and a funder nobody will name has to answer four questions, one for each mechanism.

Who controls what I need?

Who benefits if I agree?

What happened the last time?

Who wants me fighting my neighbor?

The people above the nations have built everything on the bet that we’ll never ask.

The capture isn’t complete. Not yet. We’re the last generation that remembers this country as it was, and that memory is the one thing the people above the nations can’t buy. If we use it, we can still stop this. If we let it die with us, our grandchildren will read about America the way we read about Rome, in a book written by the people who replaced it. Wake up now, while there’s still a republic to save and a West left to defend.

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality (TrineDay, 2027). For twenty-two years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architectures of influence that govern societies, economies, and global institutions, work that builds on the foundations laid by Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

Notes

1. Edward L. Bernays, Propaganda (New York: Horace Liveright, 1928), 9.

2. Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, Unrestricted Warfare trans. Foreign Broadcast Information Service (Beijing: PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House, 1999), 7. Qiao’s statement that “the first rule of unrestricted warfare is that there are no rules, with nothing forbidden,” from an interview translated by FBIS, is quoted in “Précis: Unrestricted Warfare,” Military Review 99, no. 5 (September–October 2019). On the authors’ rank as senior colonels in 1999, see US Embassy Beijing, Environment, Science and Technology Section, “PLA Colonels on ‘Unrestricted Warfare’: Part I,” November 1999, https://nuke.fas.org/guide/china/doctrine/unresw1.htm.

3. Larry M. Wortzel, The Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Information Warfare (Carlisle, PA: Strategic Studies Institute, US Army War College Press, 2014); Josh Baughman, “’Unrestricted Warfare’ Is Not China’s Master Plan” (Montgomery, AL: China Aerospace Studies Institute, Air University, April 25, 2022).

4. Sun Tzu, The Art of War, trans. Lionel Giles (London: Luzac, 1910), chap. 3.

5. US Senate, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, China’s Impact on the U.S. Education System, staff report (Washington, DC, February 2019).

6. US Senate, China’s Impact on the U.S. Education System. The report counts roughly 110 institutes as of January 2019 and finds that “the Chinese government controls nearly every aspect of Confucius Institutes at U.S. schools.”

7. US Government Accountability Office, China: With Nearly All U.S. Confucius Institutes Closed, Some Schools Sought Alternative Language Support, GAO-24-105981 (Washington, DC: GAO, October 30, 2023), https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-24-105981.

8. Lin Yang, “Controversial Confucius Institutes Returning to U.S. Schools under New Name,” Voice of America, June 27, 2022.

9. Danielle McLean, “A New Site Tracks Foreign Gifts to Colleges. Is It Misleading?” Higher Ed Dive, June 22, 2026, https://www.highereddive.com/news/a-new-site-tracks-foreign-gifts-to-colleges-is-it-misleading/823226/.

10. National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China, adopted June 27, 2017, art. 7.

11. “TikTok CEO Expects to Defeat US Restrictions: ‘We Aren’t Going Anywhere,’” Reuters, April 24, 2024; “TikTok Forms US Joint Venture with Oracle-Led Consortium to Avoid Ban,” Agence France-Presse, January 23, 2026; “TikTok US Spin Off Finalized, Led by Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX,” DatacenterDynamics, January 2026.

12. Qiao and Wang, Unrestricted Warfare.

13. Higher Education Act of 1965, § 117, 20 U.S.C. § 1011f.

14. US Department of Education, Office of the General Counsel, Institutional Compliance with Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (Washington, DC, October 20, 2020).

15. Mitchell G. Bard, Arab Funding of American Universities: Donors, Recipients, and Impact (Chevy Chase, MD: American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, September 2025); “Damning Report Reveals Scale of Arab Donations That Transformed US Academia,” Israel Hayom, September 5, 2025.

16. McLean, “New Site Tracks Foreign Gifts”; Elissa Nadworny and Steve Drummond, “U.S. Colleges Received More Than $5 Billion in Foreign Gifts, Contracts in 2025,” NPR, February 12, 2026.

17. Charles Asher Small et al., The Corruption of the American Mind: How Foreign Funding in U.S. Higher Education by Authoritarian Regimes, Widely Undisclosed, Predicts Erosion of Democratic Norms and Antisemitic Incidents on Campus (Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy and Network Contagion Research Institute, November 6, 2023), 4.

18. Michael Bass et al., “Foreign Funding of U.S. Higher Education Relates to Sanctioning of Scholars and Antisemitism,” Frontiers in Social Psychology 2 (2024): 1408913, https://doi.org/10.3389/frsps.2024.1408913.

19. US Department of Education, Institutional Compliance with Section 117.

20. Adam Kredo, “How a Brown University Professor Helped Drive Anti-Israel Materials into K-12 Schools,” Washington Free Beacon, March 12, 2025; “Brown Establishes Endowed Chair in Palestinian Studies,” Inside Higher Ed, August 11, 2020. On the $643,000 in foreign gifts to Brown in 2020 for the professorship, see Mitchell G. Bard, Arab Funding of American Universities: Donors, Recipients, and Impact (Jewish Virtual Library, April 2025).

21. Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, Foreign Influence and Anti-Israel Bias in K-12 Classrooms: An Investigation of Brown University’s Choices Program (March 2025), 3–4, 12, 16, 32–37; Qatar Foundation International and the Choices Program at Brown University, “Qatar Foundation International & the Choices Program at Brown University’s Curriculum Award Program,” spring 2020; Qatar Foundation, “About,” accessed October 14, 2026, https://www.qf.org.qa/about; Francis J. Doyle III, “Update on the Choices Program,” Office of the Provost, Brown University, April 11, 2025.

22. Neetu Arnold, Hijacked: The Capture of America’s Middle East Studies Centers (New York: National Association of Scholars, 2022).

23. Middle East Studies Association, “Middle East Scholars Vote to Endorse BDS,” press release, March 23, 2022.

24. Patrick Wolfe, “Settler Colonialism and the Elimination of the Native,” Journal of Genocide Research 8, no. 4 (2006): 388.

25. Frederick T. Gates, The Country School of To-Morrow, Occasional Papers no. 1 (New York: General Education Board, 1913), 6.

26. Ellen Condliffe Lagemann, Private Power for the Public Good: A History of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching (Middletown, CT: Wesleyan University Press, 1983); William S. Learned, William C. Bagley, et al., The Professional Preparation of Teachers for American Public Schools, Bulletin no. 14 (New York: Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, 1920).

27. Abraham Flexner, Medical Education in the United States and Canada, Bulletin no. 4 (New York: Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, 1910).

28. Mark D. Hiatt and Christopher G. Stockton, “The Impact of the Flexner Report on the Fate of Medical Schools in North America after 1909,” Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons 8, no. 2 (2003): 37–40.

29. Raymond B. Fosdick, The Story of the Rockefeller Foundation (New York: Harper, 1952).

30. American Historical Association, Commission on the Social Studies, Conclusions and Recommendations of the Commission (New York: Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1934), 26.

31. US Congress, House, Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations, Tax-Exempt Foundations: Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations, H. Rep. No. 2681, 83rd Cong., 2nd sess. (Washington, DC: Government Printing Office, 1954).

32. René A. Wormser, Foundations: Their Power and Influence (New York: Devin-Adair, 1958), front matter.

33. Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time (New York: Macmillan, 1966), 131–32, 950–53; Carroll Quigley, The Anglo-American Establishment: From Rhodes to Cliveden (New York: Books in Focus, 1981).

34. Quigley, Tragedy and Hope, 324.

35. Daniel J. Kevles, In the Name of Eugenics: Genetics and the Uses of Human Heredity (New York: Knopf, 1985), 44–55, 96–104; Edwin Black, War against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race (New York: Four Walls Eight Windows, 2003), 260–75.

36. Black, War against the Weak, 291–302; Paul Weindling, Health, Race and German Politics between National Unification and Nazism, 1870–1945 (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1989), 389–405; United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Forced Sterilization: A Form of Nazi Persecution,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, last edited January 23, 2026.

37. Marc Tucker to Hillary Rodham Clinton, November 11, 1992, entered by Rep. Bob Schaffer, Congressional Record 144 (September 25, 1998): E1819–25.

38. Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: A Chronological Paper Trail (Ravenna, OH: Conscience Press, 1999).

39. Dorothy L. Sayers, The Lost Tools of Learning (London: Methuen, 1948).

40. Solomon E. Asch, “Effects of Group Pressure upon the Modification and Distortion of Judgments,” in Groups, Leadership and Men, ed. Harold Guetzkow (Pittsburgh: Carnegie Press, 1951), 177–90; Solomon E. Asch, “Opinions and Social Pressure,” Scientific American 193, no. 5 (November 1955): 31–35.

41. Walter Lippmann, Public Opinion (New York: Harcourt, Brace, 1922), 81.

42. David Steiner with Susan Rozen, “Preparing Tomorrow’s Teachers: An Analysis of Syllabi from a Sample of America’s Schools of Education,” in A Qualified Teacher in Every Classroom? Appraising Old Answers and New Ideas, ed. Frederick M. Hess, Andrew J. Rotherham, and Kate Walsh (Cambridge, MA: Harvard Education Press, 2004).

43. John D. Sailer, “The Mellon Foundation’s Patronage Network,” City Journal, February 20, 2026; Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, “Tufts University,” grant record, March 6, 2019; Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, “University of California at Los Angeles,” grant record, June 6, 2019; Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, “Sawyer Seminars (1994 to Present),” accessed October 14, 2026; Lorgia García Peña, “Community as Rebellion: Building Networks of Resistance inside and outside the University,” presentation at Socialism 2025, Chicago, July 5, 2025, video streamed by Haymarket Books; Tyler Austin Harper, “The Multibillion-Dollar Foundation That Controls the Humanities,” Atlantic, February 12, 2026.

44. National Assessment Governing Board, “Top 5 Takeaways from 12th Grade NAEP Math and Reading Results,” 2025; Erica Meltzer, “NAEP Scores for Class of 2024 Show Major Declines, with Fewer Students College Ready,” Chalkbeat, September 9, 2025.

45. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, 2027 College Free Speech Rankings (Philadelphia: FIRE and College Pulse, September 9, 2026).

46. Associated Press, “U.S. Spent $65M to Aid Ukrainian Groups,” December 10, 2004.

47. Payton May and Emily Van de Riet, “Students Across the Country Take Part in Walkouts Protesting ICE,” WBTV, Gray News, January 22, 2026, https://www.wbtv.com/2026/01/22/students-across-country-take-part-walkouts-protesting-ice.

48. Mara Hvistendahl et al., “A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul,” New York Times, August 5, 2023.

49. Asra Q. Nomani, “DOJ Launches Grand Jury Probe into Marxist Mogul Neville Roy Singham’s Funding of Leftist Groups,” Fox News, June 29, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-launches-grand-jury-probe-marxist-mogul-neville-roy-singhams-funding-leftist-groups.

50. Asra Q. Nomani and Michael Dorgan, “House Panel Subpoenas 3 Left-Wing Groups in Probe of $39M Tied to Marxist Tycoon Neville Singham,” Fox News, July 22, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-panel-subpoenas-3-left-wing-groups-probe-39m-tied-marxist-tycoon-neville-singham.

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52. Charlotte Hazard, “Millionaire Connected to CCP Allegedly Funds Protest Groups in Minnesota: Report,” The National News Desk, January 30, 2026.

53. Cam Higby (@camhigby), “MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED,” X, January 24, 2026,; “EXPOSED: Signal Chats of Far-Left Anti-ICE Minnesota Networks Revealed: Report,” Post Millennial, accessed October 30, 2026, https://thepostmillennial.com/exposed-signal-chats-of-far-left-anti-ice-minnesota-networks-revealed-report.

54. Ashley Carnahan, “FBI Investigating Minnesota Anti-ICE Signal Group Chats, Patel Says,” Fox News, January 27, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/us/fbi-investigating-minnesota-anti-ice-signal-group-chats-patel-says.

55. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota, “15 Members of Direct Action Minnesota, a Minneapolis-Based Direct Action Group with Antifa Ties, Indicted,” press release, June 16, 2026, https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/pr/15-members-direct-action-minnesota-minneapolis-based-direct-action-group-antifa-ties.

56. Clint Combs, “Government Says Terabytes of Signal Chats Are Central to the Case Against Minnesota 15,” Unicorn Riot, July 9, 2026, https://unicornriot.ninja/2026/government-says-terabytes-of-signal-chats-are-central-to-the-case-against-minnesota-15/.

57. Matt Sledge, “Trump Wanted Minnesota 15 Case to Be Another Prairieland. Instead, Twin Cities Rallied Behind Anti-ICE Activists,” The Intercept, October 12, 2026, https://theintercept.com/2026/10/12/minneapolis-15-ice-protesters-prairieland-unions/.

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59. Nomani, “DOJ Launches Grand Jury Probe.”

60. Nomani and Dorgan, “House Panel Subpoenas 3 Left-Wing Groups.”

61. House Committee on Ways and Means, “Chairman Smith Reasserts Demands for CCP-Linked Non-Profits to Comply with Committee Oversight,” press release, May 5, 2026, https://waysandmeans.house.gov/2026/05/05/chairman-smith-reasserts-demands-for-ccp-linked-non-profits-to-comply-with-committee-oversight/.

62. NPR, “Walz Exaggerated How Many Times He Visited China as a Teacher,” October 1, 2024, https://www.npr.org/2024/10/01/g-s1-73751/walz-exaggerated-how-many-times-he-visited-china-as-a-teacher.

63. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, “Comer Launches Probe into Governor Walz’s Extensive Engagement with China and CCP Entities,” press release, August 16, 2024, https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-launches-probe-into-governor-walzs-extensive-engagement-with-china-and-ccp-entities.

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65. “Fact Check: Billionaires Support Groups Behind ‘No Kings,’ but They Didn’t Spend $300M to Fund Protests,” Snopes, October 2025, via Yahoo News, https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/fact-check-billionaires-support-groups-210200367.html.

66. Alec Schemmel, “Foreign Billionaires Funnel $2.6B to US Advocacy Groups to Influence Policy, Watchdog Report Claims,” Fox News, February 10, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/exclusive-foreign-billionaires-funnel-2-6b-us-advocacy-groups-influence-policy-watchdog-report-claims; Americans for Public Trust, Over $2.65 Billion in Foreign Money Influencing U.S. Politics (Washington, DC: Americans for Public Trust, 2026), https://americansforpublictrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Foreign-Funding-Cumulatve-Report.pdf.

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68. Stefania Vitali, James B. Glattfelder, and Stefano Battiston, “The Network of Global Corporate Control,” PLoS ONE 6, no. 10 (2011): e25995, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0025995.

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70. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, “FinCEN Removes Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements for U.S. Companies and U.S. Persons, Sets New Deadlines for Foreign Companies,” news release, March 21, 2025.

71. MacArthur Foundation, “Humanity AI Commits $500 Million to Build a People-Centered Future for AI,” press release, October 14, 2025; Mellon Foundation, “Humanity AI Announces More Than $18 Million in New Grants to Shape AI for the Public Good,” May 12, 2026.

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73. MacArthur Foundation, “Humanity AI Commits $500 Million.”

74. 26 U.S.C. § 6104(b), (d)(3)(A) (2024); 26 C.F.R. § 301.6104(b)-1(b)(1) (2025).

75. John O’Sullivan, “O’Sullivan’s First Law,” National Review, October 27, 1989; Darren Walker, “Where Markets Lead, Will Justice Follow?,” Ford Foundation, September 22, 2014 (quoting Henry Ford II’s 1976 resignation letter).

76. Antony C. Sutton, America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones (Billings, MT: Liberty House Press, 1986).

77. Lyndsey Layton, “How Bill Gates Pulled Off the Swift Common Core Revolution,” Washington Post, June 7, 2014.

78. “TikTok US Spin Off Finalized,” DatacenterDynamics.

79. Samuel Noah Kramer, The Sumerians: Their History, Culture, and Character (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1963); Michael Hudson, . . . and forgive them their debts: Lending, Foreclosure and Redemption from Bronze Age Finance to the Jubilee Year (Dresden: ISLET-Verlag, 2018).

80. Edward L. Bernays, “The Engineering of Consent,” Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science 250 (March 1947): 114.

81. Maxwell E. McCombs and Donald L. Shaw, “The Agenda-Setting Function of Mass Media,” Public Opinion Quarterly 36, no. 2 (1972): 176–87.

82. George Gerbner, Larry Gross, Michael Morgan, and Nancy Signorielli, “The ‘Mainstreaming’ of America: Violence Profile No. 11,” Journal of Communication 30, no. 3 (1980): 10–29.

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Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.