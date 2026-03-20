Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Malcolm J McKinney's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney
Jul 22

I copied this gem of yours

"The key is not complexity by itself. It is the developmental path toward what Whitehead called intensity of experience, the ability to notice, value, and respond to a wider range of reality.28"

Jesus said "Walk with me."

I consider myself a zen/Methodist.

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Angie
Jul 21

love this: "A God who can be surprised by what I do matters more to me than one who already knew everything in advance."

I'm sharing a couple of links to articles that I enjoyed that your work made me think of.

One is about egregores, which are entities that are given life by collective attention (versus tulpas which are the same thing but individualized). I just think they're such interesting concepts that I only recently learned about. Somehow my brain wants to connect them to what you've written, I just can't see the clear line. So forgive me but I'm sharing it anyway!

The second relates, I think, to your quote. Although the context of the article is AI/surveillance, I think it matches up with some of the things you've talked about. I like that it's about how being unpredictable is uniquely human and is what truly distinguishes us from the masses. I think it's brilliant to want to surprise ourselves, each other and the powers that be and I'm utterly delighted by the idea that we might even be unpredictable to a/the creator. This singular concept out of your whole framework actually gives me joy. But I love the framework as well. I'm not going to lie, I'm going to have to reread it to make sure it all sticks a little better. So many sources!!

I hope that you will see some little relevance or at least find these concepts as fascinating as I do when held in a philosophical/theosophical lens.

https://fafi25.substack.com/p/you-dont-have-beliefs-you-have-an

https://abiawomosu.substack.com/p/they-built-a-system-to-see-everything

I also want to share that in part of your thesis I found personal resonance. I have recently celebrated my 30th anniversary with my husband. So few people know what it's like to grow with someone into a replete contentedness that is rarely if ever shaken. We are neurodivergent as are our two (almost) grown children. Because we embrace our strange way of moving through the world without shame, we four have developed intense bonds. If we have conflict, it is because of the intrusion of the demands of the outside world on us. School, work, debt, etc. We resolve conflict easily and return to a mutually pleasant baseline very quickly. We are generally not social creatures, any of us and so we enjoy spending the majority of our time together. Again, we are strange ducks.

So I say all of this to explain that these bonds are to me divine. My family brings me joy, contentment, laughter, pride, comfort and a safe bubble. I know it's only temporary but I try hard to live in the moment and enjoy this time to the fullest. We have arrived here through trauma, suffering, emotional upheaval both in our relationships with each other and also passed on generationally. The processes that have brought us here are providence of some kind, like how the mycelial systems work, I think.

It's taken some time to get here but I am closer to whoever and whatever the creator is when I am with these three people than I ever have been or ever will be when time eventually takes its toll and our circumstances inevitably change. But I have experienced divinity and I'm not sure what I have to look forward to in the future except possible hardship and the worst potential of all, separation. I live very much in the moment and avoid looking too far ahead. So I hope this makes at least a little bit of sense in the matter of the whole relational dynamic I think you were speaking of. I am incredibly lucky but I don't think that's all there is to all this. It's something else that I think your framework in some part helps to explain.

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