Updated November 13, 2026

What would you have noticed in 1932 if you’d known where to look? Breadlines and strongmen were easy to spot. Harder to see was the way a whole society had started blaming its Jews for everything that went wrong. Now look at the decade from 2015 to 2025. Stalled recoveries and populist surges sit in plain view. Underneath them, antisemitism in America climbed to the highest level ever recorded in 2024.1 Then came 2025, the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks around the world since 1994.2 This isn’t a loose historical echo. It’s a warning, and you need to act on it before history repeats its darkest chapter.

I’m a descendant of Holocaust refugees, and I write knowing what Jewish survival has taught my people. Two thousand years of persecution left Jews with a sharp eye for the signs that come before catastrophe. The anxiety so many Jews feel today isn’t paranoia. It’s inherited wisdom, passed down through family stories and religious practice, and researchers have found biological traces of parents’ trauma in their children.3 That instinct has kept Jews alive through two millennia of displacement. Don’t dismiss it as overreaction. Heed it. To the Jewish community and to everyone who cares about human dignity: trust these instincts. When a society starts blaming Jews for its troubles, the danger is real and it’s growing. Fear, ignorance, malice and digital echo chambers feed it, and the echo chambers spread it faster than any propaganda ministry ever could.

Historical Evolution and Political Parallels

To understand today’s crisis, trace antisemitism back to its roots. Early in the second century, the Roman historian Tacitus wrote that Jews “regard the rest of mankind with all the hatred of enemies.”4 Medieval Europe added blood libels, and the nineteenth century added racial pseudoscience.5 The twentieth century fused centuries of religious hatred with modern political hatred and ended in the Holocaust. It also gave rise to what scholars Robert Wistrich and Bernard Lewis describe as a “new antisemitism,” which wraps classic tropes in hostility to Israel. Lewis described it as a third phase that followed the religious and racial hatred of earlier centuries.6 This version often equates Israel with Nazi Germany or paints it as a tool of Western imperialism. You can see it in campus fights over the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which more than thirty countries have adopted.7

The 1930s showed how fast democracies can fall. Hitler fed on economic despair and blamed Jews for Germany’s disasters, and Mussolini’s Italy followed with its own racial laws against Jews in 1938. In Germany that propaganda led to the Nuremberg Laws of 1935, which made Jews second class subjects without full citizenship, and to the Kristallnacht pogrom of 1938, when Nazis set hundreds of synagogues on fire and arrested up to 30,000 Jewish men.8 Today’s numbers should alarm you just as much. The ADL counted 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2024, the fourth record year in a row. That’s up 5 percent from 2023 and up 893 percent from a decade earlier, and it’s the highest total since the ADL began tracking in 1979.9 Europe looks worse. London’s Metropolitan Police recorded a 1,353 percent rise in antisemitic offenses in the first eighteen days of October 2023.10 The trigger was the war that followed Hamas’s October 7 attack, but the hatred ran on the old trope of Jewish control.

This scapegoating runs through familiar channels, and in 2025 it reached new heights. The Nazis’ “stab in the back” myth lives on in conspiracy theories like QAnon’s “global cabal.”11 Then came September 10, 2025, when conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. Within hours, thousands of posts declared that “Israel killed Charlie Kirk.” A sample search by the Southern Poverty Law Center found almost no such posts in the month before the shooting and more than 18,000 in the three days after it.12 And who gave those theories a megaphone? Less than a week after Kirk’s death, Candace Owens began implying that Israel was behind it. She claimed Kirk had faced threats after he criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza and that he’d turned down “a ton of money.”13 Tucker Carlson said Kirk “hated” Benjamin Netanyahu and had urged him to highlight Epstein’s connections to Israeli intelligence.14 Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz backed Carlson’s claims on X.15 Owens alone has pulled in tens of millions of YouTube views with her speculation about Kirk’s death.16 When prominent political figures push blame onto Jews through conspiracy stories like these, you’re not looking at simple prejudice. You’re looking at democracy eroding in real time and a catastrophe taking shape.

Both eras also share great power rivalries and arms races. In the 1930s Germany rearmed, and proxy wars like the Spanish Civil War tested the coming conflict.17 Today the United States and China are locked in a similar contest, and China has raised its official defense budget by more than 7 percent a year for four straight years, including 7.2 percent in 2025.18 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the wars in the Middle East bring back the appeasement mood of Munich in 1938.19 Antisemitism gets tangled up in these crises. In 2024, for the first time in the history of the ADL’s audit, most antisemitic incidents in America, 58 percent, involved Israel or Zionism.20

Global Manifestations and Conspiracy Theories

Antisemitism today reaches far beyond the Western patterns of the 1930s, and modern disinformation blurs the line between political debate and hate speech. History outside Europe matters here. In June 1941 a pogrom known as the Farhud tore through the Jewish community of Baghdad.21 Jerusalem’s Grand Mufti, Haj Amin al Husseini, collaborated with the Nazis in wartime Berlin and helped build their propaganda campaign aimed at the Arab world.22 Today’s version is more organized. Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV uses social media to get around broadcast bans and push antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial to Western audiences.23 During the May 2021 Gaza conflict, a network of Malaysian groups, including one that called itself the Malaysian National Troll Army, coordinated campaigns to harass accounts that supported Israel and get them suspended.24 Authoritarian leaders use the same trick to deflect blame at home. Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro blamed “international Zionism” for the protests against him after his disputed 2024 election.25 When U.S. forces captured Maduro in January 2026, his successor, acting president Delcy Rodríguez, claimed the operation had “Zionist undertones.”26 Malaysia’s longtime prime minister Mahathir Mohamad told a 2003 summit of Muslim leaders that “the Jews rule this world by proxy.”27 American political figures now borrow the same playbook.

You can’t overstate how central conspiracy theories are, and they’re speeding up. The forged Protocols of the Elders of Zion first appeared in a Russian newspaper in 1903. It went global after Henry Ford’s Dearborn Independent ran a series of 91 articles based on it, later sold as the book The International Jew, and after the Nazis made it a staple of their propaganda.28 Modern theories follow the same pattern. Researchers who study extremism call QAnon an old form of antisemitism in a new package, with a secret cabal and child trafficking stories built on the medieval blood libel.29 The Kirk assassination dragged this pattern into the open. Owens and Carlson reach enormous audiences, and Gaetz lent them a former congressman’s voice. They framed Kirk’s death around classic tropes of foreign manipulation and hidden puppet masters. Their stories painted Jews as the ones orchestrating violence against American patriots. Historian Jeffrey Herf has shown how Nazi propaganda turned the idea of a Jewish enemy into a justification for mass murder.30 Back then the path ran from boycotts to gas chambers. Today it runs through the 2018 massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue and the 2022 hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The Kirk conspiracy theories threaten to speed that path up sharply.

Why do these theories spread so fast? Digital platforms reward emotional engagement over accuracy. Radio in the 1930s needed expensive infrastructure. Today a conspiracy theory spreads through networks nobody controls. The Kirk theories show how it works. Thousands of posts blaming Israel went up within hours, and some claimed Mossad killed Kirk to force the president to submit to Israeli rule.31 The wider rhetoric leaned on familiar code words. “Globalist” works the way “dual loyalty” does, casting Jews as loyal to a worldwide order instead of their own country.32 “Zionist Occupied Government,” the white supremacist claim that Jews control the U.S. government, was once confined to extremist publications.33 Now its ideas show up in mainstream conservative talk about “globalists” and “international bankers.” On TikTok, researchers Gabriel Weimann and Natalie Masri found a 1,375 percent increase in antisemitic usernames between 2020 and 2021.34

Economic Instability and Digital Echo Chambers

The economic parallels are stark. In Germany, the hyperinflation of 1923 and the mass unemployment of the Great Depression gave the Nazis plenty of resentment to aim at Jews.35 The 2020s, shaped by the slow recovery after 2008 and the COVID recession, carry the same pressures. In 2023 one in five young people worldwide, 20.4 percent, was outside both work and education.36 Jews again take the blame in language that echoes Henry Ford’s tirades of the 1920s. In Britain, the Community Security Trust recorded a record 4,103 antisemitic incidents in 2023. Assaults rose 96 percent, and damage and desecration of Jewish property rose 146 percent.37 Diversity, equity and inclusion programs, especially on college campuses, often leave Jews out. In a 2022 report, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism concluded that only three of the schools it studied included Jews in their DEI initiatives.38 The ADL’s 9,354 incidents in 2024 point to a problem built into institutions, not a passing mood.39

Social media has turned antisemitism into a mainstream force. Weimann and Masri’s TikTok study found a 41 percent rise in antisemitic posts between 2020 and 2021. Antisemitic comments rose even faster, by 912 percent.40 After October 7, 2023, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found more than a fiftyfold increase in antisemitic comments on YouTube videos about the conflict.41 Iran’s state media spreads hatred of Jews through these same platforms, and a 2023 report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the ADL said Facebook and Twitter were “complicit” in giving Iranian propagandists their reach.42 In the 1930s the state controlled the media. Today’s platforms run on profit, and their business model ends up paying for hate through ad revenue and algorithmic promotion.

The damage to Jewish lives grows as these theories go mainstream. In AJC’s 2023 survey, 22 percent of American Jews who experienced antisemitism online said it made them feel physically threatened.43 In Britain, the CST recorded 600 antisemitic incidents in the 17 days after October 7, a 641 percent increase over the same stretch a year earlier.44 When Owens and Carlson amplify antisemitic conspiracy theories with a former congressman like Gaetz backing them, that’s a step beyond the old pattern, where this kind of rhetoric stayed in fringe papers and extremist groups. Their platforms and political credibility make these stories respectable to millions of Americans who’d otherwise reject them. The road from screen to street now runs through trusted political voices, not just anonymous trolls. And when mainstream voices blame Jewish groups for political violence, real violence against Jews starts to look justified, even patriotic, to the people who believe them.

Educational Battlegrounds and Contemporary Manifestations

Schools and universities have long served as early warning signs, and today’s campuses look uncomfortably like Germany in the 1930s. German universities didn’t resist Nazi ideology. Many embraced it. In April 1933 a new civil service law pushed Jewish professors out, and a decree issued with a new schools law capped admissions of students the regime didn’t count as Aryan at 1.5 percent.45 Jewish enrollment at German universities fell from 3,336 students in the winter semester before the Nazis took power to 538 two years later, and after Kristallnacht in 1938 Jews were barred from universities altogether.46

Campuses in America and Europe show troubling parallels. Gaza solidarity encampments often turned campuses hostile and shut Jewish students out of full campus life, and the ADL found that a large share of the antisemitic incidents tied to Israel that it recorded in 2024 happened at or near protests against Israel.47 In AJC’s 2023 survey, 24 percent of current or recent Jewish college students said they’d felt uncomfortable or unsafe at a campus event because they’re Jewish, and 20 percent said they’d been excluded from a group or event for the same reason.48 In 2024 the ADL counted 1,694 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, an 84 percent jump over 2023.49 In the year after October 7, it counted at least 1,200 campus incidents, a 500 percent increase over the year before.50 FBI data show that hate crimes against Jews made up nearly 70 percent of all religiously motivated hate crimes in 2024.51

The speed of radicalization is different now too. The Nazis needed years of Hitler Youth programming to indoctrinate young Germans. Today’s algorithms can put antisemitic content in front of millions of students within hours, a far faster pipeline than any 1930s propaganda office ever ran.

Religious antisemitism shows up across faith traditions, and each one adds to the hostility Jews face. Christian antisemitism runs from medieval charges of deicide to the Nazi era’s “positive Christianity,” which claimed to purify the faith by cutting out its Jewish roots.52 It continues in a Christian nationalism that backs Israel politically while holding a theology that still expects Jews to convert or fade into spiritual irrelevance. Alliances like that are unstable. They can swing toward antisemitism fast when the geopolitics change.

Islamic antisemitism runs through different channels that are just as worrying. After Israel’s founding in 1948, campaigns across Muslim majority countries drove 850,000 to 900,000 Jews out of the Arab world.53 That’s a displacement on the scale of the Palestinian refugee crisis, yet it gets far less international attention. In Europe, some Muslim communities struggle to square religious influences and solidarity with Palestinians with life in mostly Christian societies. That tension sometimes produces antisemitic incidents in schools and neighborhoods that reflect wider conflicts more than purely religious motives.

Across every faith, extremist readings cast Jews as symbols of evil or corruption and hand people a moral excuse for violence. The ADL’s count of 9,354 incidents in 2024 shows what that theology turns into: real threats against real people.54

Jewish Collective Memory and Survival Instincts

Jewish life today holds real progress and lasting threats, and it reveals something deeper: the inherited wisdom of a people shaped by thousands of years of survival. Today’s Jewish communities have far more resources than their 1930s counterparts did. Yet many Jews feel secure and uneasy at the same time, in a way that goes beyond any rational threat assessment. Scholars now study this as intergenerational trauma, the passing of survival responses from parents to children, which helped carry Jews through centuries of persecution.55

Psychiatrist Rachel Yehuda’s research has found that the children of Holocaust survivors carry biological traces of their parents’ trauma, including changes in the stress hormone cortisol, even when they grew up safe.56 In a 2014 study, neuroscientists Brian Dias and Kerry Ressler trained mice to fear a smell and found that their offspring were more sensitive to that same smell, even though they’d never been trained.57 Jewish collective memory, carried by religious practice and family storytelling, works as its own early warning system that spots dangerous patterns before they turn violent. The Talmudic principle of pikuach nefesh, the duty to preserve life, is more than theology. It’s practical wisdom from generations of persecution. When survival is at stake, extraordinary measures aren’t just allowed. They’re required.

This inherited awareness shows up today as an unease many Jews can’t explain, even though they’re integrated and accepted in democratic societies. In AJC’s 2023 survey, nearly half of American Jews, 46 percent, said they’d changed their behavior out of fear of antisemitism.58 AJC’s 2025 survey, taken after a year of murders, found that 91 percent of American Jews feel less safe as Jews in the United States.59 Don’t write these feelings off as baseless anxiety. Jewish communities and their allies should see them for what they are: adaptations that kept Jews alive through two millennia of exile and attempted destruction.

This moment demands that Jews trust these instincts and use advantages earlier generations never had. Israel’s sovereignty offers a refuge that didn’t exist during the Holocaust, and established advocacy groups now monitor threats and respond to them. But some of today’s threats are new. Online platforms spread antisemitic conspiracy theories at a scale nobody has seen before, and prominent political figures carry that hate into the mainstream through campaigns coordinated across borders. These dangers pair old patterns with technology no earlier generation faced.

What Happened Next

This essay first ran in September 2025. Everything since has proved the warning right. On October 2, 2025, Yom Kippur, a man rammed his car into worshippers outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester and then stabbed people.60 He murdered Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, the first people killed in a lethal antisemitic terror attack in Britain since the Community Security Trust began keeping records in 1984.61 On December 14, two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. They killed 15 people, including a girl of ten and two Holocaust survivors, and authorities labeled it an antisemitic terrorist attack.62 Tel Aviv University’s annual study counted 20 people killed in antisemitic attacks in 2025. That made it the deadliest year for antisemitic violence since the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Argentina.63

America bled too. In May 2025 a gunman murdered Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky outside an AJC event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.64 The ADL’s audit for 2025 counted 203 antisemitic assaults, a record high, and three people murdered in antisemitic attacks. It was the first year since 2019 that Jews were murdered in antisemitic attacks in the United States.65 Total incidents fell to 6,274, a drop driven by a 66 percent fall in campus incidents. Don’t mistake that for safety. It’s still the third highest count since the ADL began tracking in 1979 and five times the level of a decade ago.66 The FBI counted 1,528 hate crimes against Jews in 2025, also the third highest total on record. Jews make up about 2 percent of Americans, yet they were the targets of 14 percent of all reported hate crimes.67

And 2026 brought no relief. On January 10, Stephen Spencer Pittman, 19, set fire to Beth Israel Congregation, the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, and a building the Ku Klux Klan bombed in 1967. The FBI says he admitted he targeted it because of its “Jewish ties.”68 On March 12, Ayman Ghazali rammed his pickup truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, while about 150 children and staff were inside. The FBI concluded the attack was terrorism inspired by Hezbollah and aimed at the Jewish community.69

Britain logged 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, its second highest total ever, and every single month topped 200 for the first time.70 The Tel Aviv University researchers didn’t mince words. Their chief editor, Uriya Shavit, warned that a high level of antisemitic incidents “is becoming a normalized reality.” Their research director, Carl Yonker, called the spread of admiration for Hitler and Holocaust denial into the mainstream currents of the Republican Party a cause for existential concern.71

The men who spread the Kirk conspiracy theories didn’t back off. They doubled down. At Kirk’s memorial on September 21, 2025, Carlson retold the plot to kill Jesus, and both his supporters and his critics took it as a hint that Jews were behind Kirk’s assassination.72 In late October, Carlson gave a friendly interview of more than two hours to Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who has denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler. It drew more than 20 million views.73 When Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts rushed to defend Carlson, the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism cut its ties with Heritage.74 President Donald Trump defended Carlson too.75 In March 2026, Joe Kent quit as director of the National Counterterrorism Center over the war with Iran, went on Carlson’s show the next day and insinuated that Israel had a hand in Kirk’s murder.76 Think about that. The man who had run America’s counterterrorism center was now selling the same conspiracy theory Candace Owens built an audience on. By then, conspiracy theories about Kirk’s assassination and claims that Israel controls U.S. policy had become regular fare on Carlson’s podcast.77

Then came last weekend. On Sunday, November 8, 2026, the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a “boycott ride” of cyclists rolled through Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square to target six restaurants owned by Jews and Israelis.78 In 1938, Nazi mobs smashed the windows of Jewish shops across Germany.79 Now protesters in an American city were singling out Jewish businesses by name. The owners said their restaurants had nothing to do with Israel and that they’d been targeted for being Jewish.80 Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the ride as “blatant antisemitism designed to intimidate” and said it aimed to drive Jewish businesses out of the city.81 Philadelphia answered. About 5,000 people packed the streets around the targeted restaurants, while only about 75 cyclists rode.82 Police arrested three people.83

Look at the pattern. The overall count of incidents dipped, but the killing rose. Meanwhile the conspiracy theories climbed out of fringe streams into a major think tank and the mouth of a former counterterrorism chief. That’s the exact trajectory this essay warned about.

A Stern Warning: Trust Your Instincts Before History Repeats

The world stands at a cliff edge that looks a lot like the 1930s. This time, though, Jews have the historical knowledge and inherited wisdom their ancestors lacked. Look at Europe. France recorded 1,676 antisemitic incidents in 2023, up from 436 the year before, and Britain’s total jumped from 1,662 to 4,103.84 Governments there have failed to protect their Jewish communities. In the United States, 2024 brought the highest incident count in the ADL’s 46 years of tracking.85 Then 2025 brought the most antisemitic assaults the ADL has ever recorded.86 The Kirk conspiracy theories showed how fast mainstream political talk can embrace antisemitic explanations for violence. Today’s antisemitism is built into institutions and amplified by algorithms, and prominent figures give it cover when they spread conspiracy theories. That’s not a passing prejudice reacting to a temporary crisis.

To Jewish communities everywhere: the anxiety you feel isn’t paranoia. It’s inherited wisdom. Trust the instincts your ancestors handed down, the ones that helped them see danger before it overwhelmed them. History demands action, not passive hope that democratic institutions will protect you on their own. Among our grandparents and great grandparents, the Holocaust survivors who saw the warning signs early and acted fast were the ones who lived to pass on their genes and their wisdom. Many who brushed off their fears with “it can’t happen here” and trusted the decency of their neighbors perished.

Today brings dangers and openings that Jews in the 1930s never had. Israel’s existence gives Jews options their great grandparents lacked. Advocacy organizations and international law give them defenses that didn’t exist then. Yet the record of rising incidents across continents shows patterns that came before past catastrophes. It runs from campus harassment to synagogue attacks, and from political figures amplifying conspiracy theories to algorithms that reward hate with visibility.

Jewish survival instincts, carried in both genes and culture, exist for a reason. They work. When Jewish communities on different continents and under different political systems report rising fear at the same time, that’s collective wisdom, not collective neurosis. The same instincts that carried Jews through Roman persecution, medieval expulsions, the Crusades, pogroms and the Holocaust are sounding the alarm again. Ignore them at your peril.

The differences from the 1930s offer hope alongside the warning. Holocaust education is widespread, and Jews now hold real political power. Still, those protections won’t be enough without steady vigilance and planning. Total U.S. hate crimes fell to 11,679 in 2024, yet hate crimes against Jews hit a record 1,938.87 Prominent political figures keep legitimizing conspiracy theories that blame Jews for political violence. Slogans like “From the River to the Sea” echo the genocidal calls that came before past massacres, and digital platforms make coordination and incitement possible on a scale nobody has seen before.

Antisemitism is democracy’s early warning system. It signals a breakdown that ends up endangering every minority. The inherited wisdom of Jewish survival demands that you fight it with education that recognizes historical patterns, law enforcement that takes threats seriously, political leaders who reject hate and community preparation that accounts for both today’s advantages and its weak points. As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks warned, “The hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews.”88

Our ancestors survived because they trusted their instincts when others waved off their fears. We ignored the escalating signs of the 1930s once and treated them as passing politics instead of seeing where they led. The unease Jewish communities feel today is the same early warning system that has kept Jews alive for two thousand years. Don’t ignore it again. Act now, before the echoes become screams and before inherited wisdom becomes inherited tragedy.

Notes

1. Anti-Defamation League, Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2024 (New York: ADL, April 2025), https://www.adl.org/resources/report/audit-antisemitic-incidents-2024.

2. Melanie Lidman, “Antisemitic Attacks in 2025 Caused Highest Number of Deaths in 30 Years, Study Finds,” Associated Press, April 13, 2026, https://api.courthousenews.com/antisemitic-attacks-in-2025-caused-highest-number-of-deaths-in-30-years-study-finds/.

3. Rachel Yehuda, “How Parents’ Trauma Leaves Biological Traces in Children,” Scientific American, July 2022, https://doi.org/10.1038/scientificamerican0722-50.

4. Tacitus, The Histories, bk. 5, chap. 5, trans. Alfred John Church and William Jackson Brodribb (1876), Wikisource, https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Histories_(Tacitus)/Book_5.

5. Robert S. Wistrich, A Lethal Obsession: Anti-Semitism from Antiquity to the Global Jihad (New York: Random House, 2010).

6. Wistrich, Lethal Obsession; Bernard Lewis, “The New Anti-Semitism,” American Scholar 75, no. 1 (Winter 2006): 25 to 36.

7. International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, “Working Definition of Antisemitism,” https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definitions-charters/working-definition-antisemitism.

8. “Italy,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/italy; “Nuremberg Laws,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nuremberg-laws; “Kristallnacht,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/kristallnacht.

9. Anti-Defamation League, “Antisemitic Incident Data Breaks All Previous Annual Records in 2024 for the Fourth Year in a Row,” press release, April 22, 2025, https://www.adl.org/resources/press-release/antisemitic-incident-data-breaks-all-previous-annual-records-2024-fourth.

10. “Antisemitism Rampant Online since Hamas’ Attack, with YouTube Recording a 51-Fold Surge,” Euronews, October 31, 2023, https://www.euronews.com/2023/10/31/antisemitism-rampant-online-since-hamas-attack-with-youtube-recording-a-51-fold-surge.

11. “QAnon Is an Old Form of Anti-Semitism in a New Package, Experts Say,” Jewish Telegraphic Agency, September 18, 2020, https://www.jta.org/2020/09/18/politics/qanon-is-an-old-form-of-anti-semitism-in-a-new-package-experts-say.

12. Hatewatch Staff, “Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Claim Israel, Mossad to Blame for Kirk Killing,” Southern Poverty Law Center, October 28, 2025, https://www.splcenter.org/resources/hatewatch/charlie-kirk-antisemitic-conspiracy-theories/.

13. Will Sommer, “Everybody Hates Candace,” The Bulwark, December 11, 2025, https://www.thebulwark.com/p/candace-owens-conspiracy-theories-charlie-kirk-right-wing-media; “Candace Owens’ Israel Allegations Derail MAGA Unity over Charlie Kirk,” Axios, September 17, 2025, https://www.axios.com/2025/09/17/charlie-kirk-israel-candace-owens-ackman.

14. “Candace Owens’ Israel Allegations,” Axios.

15. Sophia Tesfaye, “Inside MAGA’s Fight over Charlie Kirk’s Legacy,” Salon, September 21, 2025, https://www.salon.com/2025/09/21/inside-magas-fight-over-charlie-kirks-legacy.

16. Sommer, “Everybody Hates Candace.”

17. Richard Overy, Blood and Ruins: The Last Imperial War, 1931–1945 (New York: Viking, 2022).

18. “China Announces 7.2% Defense Budget Hike, Reaffirms Opposition to Taiwan Independence,” Radio Free Asia, March 5, 2025, https://rfa.org/english/china/2025/03/05/china-defense-budget-taiwan/.

19. Overy, Blood and Ruins.

20. ADL, Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2024.

21. “The Farhud,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-farhud.

22. Jeffrey Herf, Nazi Propaganda for the Arab World (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2009).

23. Center for Countering Digital Hate and Anti-Defamation League, State Hate: How Iran’s Press TV Uses Social Media to Promote Anti-Jewish Hatred (CCDH, April 2023), https://counterhate.com/blog/new-report-state-hate/.

24. Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, “Social Media Attacks on pro-Israel Accounts During Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’: Malaysian Cyber Warfare,” July 1, 2021, https://www.terrorism-info.org.il/app/uploads/2021/07/E_108_21.pdf.

25. “Maduro Claims ‘International Zionism’ Behind Recent Protests Against His Reign in Venezuela,” Algemeiner, August 6, 2024, https://www.algemeiner.com/2024/08/06/maduro-claims-international-zionism-behind-recent-protests-reign-venezuela/.

26. Ailin Vilches Arguello, “Venezuela’s Interim Leader: US Capture of Maduro Has ‘Zionist Undertones,’” Algemeiner, January 5, 2026, https://www.algemeiner.com/2026/01/05/venezuelas-interim-leader-us-capture-maduro-has-zionist-undertones/.

27. “Mahathir’s Remarks about Jews Anger West,” Dawn, October 18, 2003, https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/120573.

28. “Protocols of the Elders of Zion: Key Dates,” Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/protocols-of-the-elders-of-zion-key-dates; Neil Baldwin, Henry Ford and the Jews: The Mass Production of Hate (New York: PublicAffairs, 2001).

29. “QAnon Is an Old Form,” Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

30. Jeffrey Herf, The Jewish Enemy: Nazi Propaganda During World War II and the Holocaust (Cambridge, MA: Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2006).

31. Hatewatch Staff, “Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories.”

32. American Jewish Committee, “Globalist,” Translate Hate Glossary, https://www.ajc.org/translatehate/Globalist.

33. Anti-Defamation League, “ZOG,” Hate Symbols Database, https://www.adl.org/resources/hate-symbol/zog.

34. Gabriel Weimann and Natalie Masri, “TikTok’s Spiral of Antisemitism,” Journalism and Media 2, no. 4 (2021): 697 to 708, https://doi.org/10.3390/journalmedia2040041.

35. Adam Tooze, The Wages of Destruction: The Making and Breaking of the Nazi Economy (London: Allen Lane, 2006).

36. International Labour Organization, Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024: Decent Work, Brighter Futures (Geneva: International Labour Office, 2024).

37. Community Security Trust, Antisemitic Incidents Report 2023 (London: CST, 2024), https://cst.org.uk/public/data/file/9/f/Antisemitic_Incidents_Report_2023.pdf.

38. Dion J. Pierre, “College Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Failing Jewish Students, Says New Report,” Algemeiner, September 22, 2022, https://www.algemeiner.com/2022/09/22/college-diversity-equity-inclusion-failing-jewish-students-says-new-report/; Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, “Why DEI Programs Can’t Address Campus Antisemitism,” Sapir 10 (Summer 2023), https://sapirjournal.org/antisemitism/2023/why-dei-programs-cant-address-campus-antisemitism/.

39. ADL, Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2024.

40. Weimann and Masri, “TikTok’s Spiral of Antisemitism.”

41. “Antisemitism Rampant Online,” Euronews.

42. CCDH and ADL, State Hate.

43. American Jewish Committee, “Antisemitism Online and on Social Media Runs Rampant,” February 18, 2024, https://www.ajc.org/news/antisemitism-online-and-on-social-media-runs-rampant.

44. Online Hate Prevention Institute, “Global Antisemitic Incidents during the Hamas-Israel War,” https://ohpi.org.au/global-antisemitic-incidents-during-the-hamas-israel-war/.

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