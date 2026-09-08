Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Darlene Falzarano's avatar
Darlene Falzarano
Sep 24

Greetings Eric, and so sad to hear your books are being suppressed and we'll find a way through this regardless of the algorithm and the effort the creepy people are making to silence the truth. So much good is happening now as they are pouncing on us and it makes me feel a bit relieved because they don't have lasting power. We're almost dancing in the streets as the malestorm (sp?) pisses out.

I've been having great conversations on substack about your books and research on the endless evil empires and today I found out about your videos from a lady that said you make really great videos as well. And, you won't believe this, but today I picked up Lynne McTaggarts book, The Field, at the library up the street from where I live!!! What a mindblower. It came through inter-library loan from Indian County, but I'm just shocked it's in Florida at all. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Small victories coming up. I've got to go back through your articles to write down the titles of books you have used to do your research and see if I can get them through inter-library loan. Now that I've opened this door, I just want to go nuts for a while and see what's possible for regular folks to be able to learn on their own too. There's something inspiring about being able to find the truth just like in the old days. Good heavens!! At the library!!

Though I love that you make so much available on line, I am irrevocably attached to holding a book in my hands and reading and making notes and having time to watch the material jump off the page and reflect on the learning. And yes, that happens when I read your work on my cell phone, however, I am a repeat learner (and I'm trying to get away from my cell phone, I feel like an addict that's going cold on radiation) It's what I love to do with films and books. Watch them 3 or 4 times, especially films involving science or nature or philosophy or healing or history or any subject I am in love with, I have to revisit many times before I can start to create my own thinking and feeling about it and I miss a lot the first few rounds. So I'll be saving up to buy your books and I will try to purchase on goodreads or the direct from the publisher?

On another note,

I remember you saying you are politically agnostic and I want to ask you, how do you feel about the surge in the progressive democrat/socialist movement? While I quite agree that democratic leadership and the centrists are a big part of the Epstein/Trump cabal, as well as the billionaires, however, I do strongly support the rise of real people going in to government to undo the violence and enslavement of the working class people. What are your thoughts on that? Maybe you can share some of your thoughts on how there are other solutions besides a general strike on how to bring this government down ? I am afraid for the poor in a general strike because no matter how prepared or unprepared we are for the terms the government is laying out daily for complete submission to their destruction of everything we hold dear,

I want to talk about other ways to leave the evil ones in the path of their own destruction.

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