Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

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Eric Daniel Buesing
Jul 19

George Carlin was so right! My new book, The Hidden Hand, reveals the hidden multi-generational club of elites that has quietly shaped our world for centuries. Spanning over 5,000 years of history, it connects the dots between ancient power structures and today’s global influence networks in a way that’s never been done before. In my Substack article here, I break down the key mechanisms these elites use to maintain their power. Take a look when you have a moment:

https://sleuthfox.substack.com/p/the-hidden-hand-5000-years-of-elite

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Susan Urban
Feb 2

Thank you for bringing all this information together. If every American could be made aware of this, we would NOT be fighting one another. It saddens and enrages me that this has so few views when it reveals the very core of our problems. I can't thank you enough, and will share!

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