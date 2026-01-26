A Nation on the Brink

America is burning from within, and it’s not just random chaos. What if I told you that the protests ripping through cities like Minneapolis aren’t just about immigration or justice? They’re part of something bigger, a calculated push to upend the government, backed by shadowy foreign money. Sounds like a conspiracy thriller, right? But stick with me. This is what experts call a “color revolution,” and it’s happening here, right now, on our soil. As of January 26, 2026, with tensions boiling over in the Midwest and beyond, we need to pull back the curtain on these orchestrated upheavals. This isn’t paranoia; it’s pattern recognition drawn from history and current events. In the following sections, we’ll unpack the concept, trace its roots, examine how it operates, and spotlight its manifestations in America today. By the end, you’ll see why everyday citizens should care and act.

What is a Color Revolution?

First, let’s break down what a color revolution even is, without the jargon. These aren’t bloody coups with tanks rolling in. They’re smarter, sneakier. They start with widespread discontent, often over elections or corruption, and snowball into massive street protests that force leaders out. The name comes from the symbols protesters use, like colors or flowers, to rally people. From a military standpoint, color revolutions represent a form of hybrid warfare, where non-violent mass actions blend with covert operations to achieve regime change without overt military intervention.1 Russian military thinkers, in particular, view them as Western-invented tools for geopolitical dominance, labeling them as a “new form of warfare” that exploits internal divisions to install favorable governments.2

At their core, these revolutions rely on mobilizing civil society through seemingly organic movements. But scratch the surface, and you’ll find foreign funding channeling through non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to train activists, amplify narratives, and sustain operations. Russian military analyses translated and published by the U.S. Army highlight how these events often target authoritarian regimes but can backfire or be co-opted, leading to instability.3 NATO sources echo this, noting that figures like Vladimir Putin see color revolutions as existential threats, equating them to indirect aggression aimed at weakening rivals from within.4 In essence, they’re about harnessing public outrage to dismantle power structures, often under the guise of democracy promotion.

Historical Examples of Color Revolutions

To grasp the gravity, look at past instances where foreign powers allegedly funded these uprisings. Think of the Orange Revolution in Ukraine back in 2004, where crowds in orange scarves flipped the script on a rigged vote. Reports indicate U.S. funding through agencies like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) totaled around $65 million, supporting election monitoring and youth activism that led to Viktor Yushchenko’s victory.5 Or the Rose Revolution in Georgia a year earlier, where peaceful demonstrators ousted President Eduard Shevardnadze amid corruption allegations. Here, too, Western NGOs provided training in nonviolent resistance, drawing from Gene Sharp’s strategies at the Albert Einstein Institution.6

These aren’t isolated examples. The Bulldozer Revolution in Serbia (2000) toppled Slobodan Milošević, with the opposition coalition backed by substantial Western support including funding and training.7 In Kyrgyzstan’s Tulip Revolution (2005), protests over parliamentary elections led to President Askar Akayev’s flight, with accusations of U.S. involvement via democracy promotion funds.8 Even earlier, the People Power Revolution in the Philippines (1986) ended Ferdinand Marcos’s rule, though less directly tied to foreign cash, it set the template for mass mobilization.9 Critics, especially from Russia and China, argue these events weren’t spontaneous but engineered by external actors to expand influence, often leading to prolonged instability, like in Ukraine, where the 2014 Euromaidan protests escalated into conflict with Russia.10 The pattern? Foreign money fuels training, media campaigns, and logistics, turning grievances into regime-toppling forces.

The Mechanics: How Color Revolutions Unfold

How do they pull it off? From a military viewpoint, it’s like hybrid warfare, blending protests with behind-the-scenes manipulation. Russian analysts, who see these as threats from the West, describe them as foreign powers pumping cash into local groups to stir the pot.11 Non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, get the funds, then train activists in organizing rallies, spreading messages online, and resisting authorities without going full violent. It’s all about building networks: spotters to watch officials, communicators to spread intel, and crowds to block streets or occupy buildings. The goal? Paralyze the system, make the government look weak, and push for change. NATO thinkers note that leaders like Vladimir Putin view these as tools for achieving foreign goals without firing a shot.12 Funding can run into millions; reports pegged U.S. spending at $65 million for Ukraine’s Orange Revolution.13 In the Russian analyses the U.S. Army has translated and published, these revolutions spark through social actions that target regime change.14

Operationally, it mirrors insurgent tactics. Drawing from U.S. military experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan, these include spotters for surveillance, cutouts for anonymous coordination, and disciplined communication to avoid detection.15 Modern twists involve encrypted apps for command and control (C2), timed message deletions, and vetting processes. The strategy: stay below kinetic thresholds, provoke overreactions, control narratives, and erode public support for the incumbent regime.16 RAND Corporation analyses emphasize how Russia fears these as precursors to broader conflicts, viewing them as part of a Western playbook to encircle adversaries.17 In short, color revolutions weaponize democracy’s tools (free speech, assembly) against stable governments, often with external backing to tip the scales.

Signs of a Color Revolution in America Today

Now, flip the script to America in 2026. We’re seeing the same playbook, but this time aimed at us. Nationwide, protests against federal policies, particularly immigration enforcement, have intensified. In cities from Oakland to San Francisco, solidarity rallies echo calls to abolish ICE. But the epicenter is Minneapolis, where “Operation Metro Surge,” a federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants, has sparked massive backlash. Thousands faced sub-zero temperatures for “ICE Out” protests, shutting down businesses and staging protests at the airport.18 Two fatal shootings by federal agents (Renée Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24, 2026) have inflamed tensions further, turning the city into ground zero for anti-federal sentiment.19

This isn’t mere activism; it’s structured. Foreign funding suspicions loom large, with reports of billions from overseas charities flowing into U.S. advocacy groups since 2020.20 Pro-Palestinian protests in 2024, for instance, received millions from donors like Soros and Rockefeller, setting precedents for how external money sustains unrest.21 Similar funding streams could be fueling anti-ICE efforts. The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which has helped organize protests, reportedly has ties to the Singham Network, a collective connected to pro-CCP businessman Neville Roy Singham.22

Case Study: The Minneapolis Insurgency

Take Minneapolis. It’s ground zero for organized resistance against federal immigration enforcement, and it’s not some ragtag bunch yelling slogans. Investigative journalist Cam Higby infiltrated their Signal chats, those encrypted apps where plans unfold in secret. He uncovered a full-blown operation: groups capped at 1,000 members per city zone, with daily resets to dodge detection. They delete messages on timers, vet new recruits, and run 24/7 dispatch calls that hit max capacity fast.23

Roles are specialized, like a military unit. Emojis mark who’s who: dispatchers vector “chasers” to tail vehicles, plate checkers log license numbers into shared databases to ID federal agents. Mobile patrols hunt suspicious cars all shift long. They use SALUTE reports, straight from army lingo, detailing size, activity, location, uniforms, time, and equipment of targets. Training sessions prep people for “occupations” or shifts, though details stay murky. Who funds these slides and sessions? Higby wondered the same. And get this: mutual aid networks involve teachers providing cover, plus hints of local police tipping off on plates or stepping in if feds “hinder public safety”.24

This mirrors insurgencies U.S. forces faced in Iraq and Afghanistan. Spotters watch, cutouts handle handoffs, dead drops (or digital equivalents) pass info. Disciplined comms, role splits, and a stomach for losses while bleeding the stronger side dry. In Minneapolis, it’s against ICE agents: observation escalates to tailing, blocking, even harassment that’s turned deadly. Replace “federal vehicles” with “coalition forces,” and it’s eerily similar to urban cells hunted in the 2000s Global War on Terrorism. Recent events have drawn thousands to rallies, with businesses closing in protest and lawsuits from state officials to halt the federal surge.25 Higby’s exposé reveals C with redundancy and OPSEC that rivals special forces, suggesting professional training, possibly foreign-sourced.

The Insurrection Act Trap: Provoking Federal Overreach?

Is it the ultimate goal of these provocateurs to get President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act so they can label him a dictator and justify more effort and protest on their part? This question looms large as tensions escalate in Minneapolis. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the rarely used Insurrection Act, declaring on Truth Social that if Minnesota politicians “don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E.,” he would “institute the INSURRECTION ACT” to “quickly put an end to the travesty”.26 The strategic calculus is clear: if Trump deploys military forces against American protesters, it hands his opponents the ultimate propaganda victory. They can point to troops on American streets, make comparisons to authoritarian regimes, and galvanize even broader resistance under the banner of defending democracy from tyranny.

The Insurrection Act itself is a powerful but rarely used federal law, enacted in 1807, that grants the president authority to deploy U.S. military forces domestically to suppress rebellion or domestic violence.27 Throughout American history, it has been invoked approximately 30 times, with the last use occurring during the 1992 Los Angeles riots under President George H.W. Bush.28 The law saw notable use during the Civil Rights era, when Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson invoked it to enforce federal desegregation orders and protect civil rights activists, often over the objections of state governors.29 Earlier, President Ulysses S. Grant invoked it six times during Reconstruction to combat Ku Klux Klan violence and protect newly freed African Americans.30 Only 17 out of 45 presidents have ever used the Act.31 The law is designed as a last resort when civilian authorities cannot maintain order or enforce federal law, but its vague language leaves substantial discretion to the president to determine when conditions warrant military deployment.

Here’s the strategic trap: violent confrontations create the pretext Trump needs to invoke the Act, yet invoking it could be exactly what organizers want. As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated, “That’s what he wants” in reference to chaos justifying federal intervention.32 Joseph Nunn of the Brennan Center notes that none of the criteria justifying the Act’s invocation are present in Minnesota. He observed that “the government can’t go to an American city and foment unrest through lawless, violent conduct and then turn around and invoke the Insurrection Act, claiming that they need to do this to suppress that unrest”.33 If Trump pulls the trigger, protests would likely explode nationwide, media coverage would frame it as authoritarian overreach, and the resistance movement gains legitimacy in the eyes of moderates who might otherwise dismiss the protests. The color revolution playbook thrives on exactly this dynamic: provoke overreaction, document it, weaponize it. Every tear gas canister, every military vehicle on American streets becomes recruitment material. The question isn’t whether Trump has the legal authority (he does), but whether using that authority walks straight into an orchestrated trap designed to destabilize his administration and paint federal law enforcement as an occupying force on American soil.

Foreign Funding and Influences

But here’s the twist that should wake every American up. The training and funding? It screams “somewhere” outside America, echoing how color revolutions get bankrolled by overseas powers through NGOs. Russian military minds label this as the new face of warfare, where the U.S. and Europe fund such uprisings abroad.34 Now, imagine the tables turned: foreign adversaries funneling cash to exploit our divides on immigration, elections, whatever boils the blood. These structures don’t fade; they harden, spread, force overreactions that tank public support for the government.

Digging deeper, investigative reporting from Insurrection Barbie on X highlights how this fits a broader Marxist revolutionary strategy fueled by powers like China (and others) playing the long game to destabilize America from within. Why let in millions of unvetted foreigners, transport them to key areas, shower them with benefits, all while they undercut jobs and housing? Why stop jailing violent criminals, letting them prey on citizens? It’s deliberate chaos.

Democrats and media ignore the victims, hype leftist martyrs, and refuse secure elections. When order cracks down, martyrs emerge, messages unify, public resolve crumbles, and the revolutionaries seize power. China knows direct attacks fail, so they erode us from within, aligning with communist goals. Ties to figures like Minnesota’s governor, with deep China connections, raise alarms. This isn’t coincidence; it’s a setup for takeover by 2030, syncing with global agendas like the UN’s or WEF’s “own nothing” vision.

Indeed, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s extensive ties to China (visiting about 30 times, teaching there in 1989, and partnering with CCP-affiliated entities) have drawn scrutiny from congressional oversight.35 While some portray him as hawkish on human rights, critics point to his relationships as potential conduits for influence. Reports of a past fling with a CCP official’s daughter add layers of concern.36 In a state at the heart of anti-ICE unrest, these connections fuel suspicions of foreign orchestration, especially as China views U.S. internal divisions as opportunities for long-term weakening.37

Broader Implications for American Society

Why care if you’re just an average Joe or Jane flipping burgers or scrolling feeds? Because this erodes the rule of law bit by bit. Today it’s ICE in Minneapolis, tomorrow it could be your town, your rights tangled in the mess. We’ve got home bases coordinating, night ops calling for observers at 2 a.m., and admins with code names clocking in like a shadow force. It’s not activism; it’s command and control with OPSEC that rivals our own Special Forces. Nationwide, protests have led to economic disruptions (hundreds of businesses closing in Minnesota alone)38 and heightened violence, with two fatal shootings by agents in recent weeks.

The ripple effects? The polarization deepens, trust in institutions plummets, and foreign actors exploit the vacuum. If left unchecked, this could lead to broader instability, aligning with globalist agendas that prioritize transnational control over national sovereignty.

Conclusion: Time to Wake Up and Act

America, hear this alarm: We can no longer dismiss these upheavals as mere protests. They’re the insidious fruits of a Trojan horse already breaching our gates. Foreign adversaries, through shadowy funding and domestic enablers, have smuggled in the seeds of division, and now we’re reaping the whirlwind of chaos, eroded trust, and fractured unity. History proves these color revolutions triumph by lurking in the shadows, hijacking narratives, and dodging direct confrontation, turning every crackdown, like the tragic shootings that birthed instant martyrs, into fuel for their fire, splintering our resolve and amplifying their cause. Citizens and politicians alike, awaken to the enemy within: the foreign influences exploiting our freedoms to undermine our sovereignty. Demand answers on the funding streams, expose the puppet masters, rally behind truth-seekers like Higby, push for relentless investigations into external meddling, and vote in leaders who will fortify our republic against this internal siege. Silence is surrender; inaction invites collapse. The consequences are upon us. Reclaim our nation now, before the horse unloads its full arsenal and our democracy crumbles from the inside out.

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality (TrineDay, 2027). For twenty-two years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architectures of influence that govern societies, economies, and global institutions, work that builds on the foundations laid by Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

Notes

1. Anthony H. Cordesman, “Russia and the ‘Color Revolution,’” Center for Strategic and International Studies, May 28, 2014, https://www.csis.org/analysis/russia-and-color-revolution; Andrew Korybko, Hybrid Wars: The Indirect Adaptive Approach to Regime Change (Moscow: People’s Friendship University of Russia, 2015).

2. Dmitry Gorenburg, “Countering Color Revolutions: Russia’s New Security Strategy and Its Implications for U.S. Policy,” PONARS Eurasia Policy Memo no. 342, September 2014, https://www.ponarseurasia.org/wp-content/uploads/attachments/Pepm342_Gorenburg_Sept2014.pdf.

3. A. S. Brychkov and G. A. Nikonorov, “Color Revolutions in Russia: Possibility and Reality,” trans. Boris Vainer, Vestnik Akademii Voennykh Nauk 3, no. 60 (2017): 4–9, published by Army University Press, https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/Hot%20Spots/Documents/Russia/Color-Revolutions-Brychkov-Nikonorov.pdf; Lincoln A. Mitchell, The Color Revolutions (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2012).

4. Gudrun Persson, “Russian Thoughts on Hybrid War and Colour Revolutions,” Russian Studies Series 1/20, NATO Defense College, January 16, 2020, https://www.ndc.nato.int/russian-thoughts-on-hybrid-war-and-colour-revolutions.

5. Associated Press, “U.S. Funds Political Groups in Ukraine,” Deseret News, December 11, 2004, https://www.deseret.com/2004/12/11/19866090/u-s-funds-political-groups-in-ukraine; Andrew Wilson, Ukraine’s Orange Revolution (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2005).

6. Giorgi Kandelaki, Georgia’s Rose Revolution: A Participant’s Perspective, Special Report 167 (Washington, DC: United States Institute of Peace, July 2006); Lincoln A. Mitchell, Uncertain Democracy: U.S. Foreign Policy and Georgia’s Rose Revolution (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2009).

7. Albert Cevallos, Whither the Bulldozer? Nonviolent Revolution and the Transition to Democracy in Serbia, Special Report 72 (Washington, DC: United States Institute of Peace, August 2001), https://www.usip.org/publications/2001/08/whither-bulldozer-nonviolent-revolution-and-transition-democracy-serbia.

8. David Lewis, The Temptations of Tyranny in Central Asia (New York: Columbia University Press, 2008).

9. Lisandro E. Claudio, Taming People’s Power: The EDSA Revolutions and Their Contradictions (Quezon City: Ateneo de Manila University Press, 2013).

10. Andrew Wilson, Ukraine Crisis: What It Means for the West (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2014).

11. Ieva Bērziņa, “The Russian ‘Colour Counterrevolution’ Model for Containing Geopolitical Expansion by the West,” Journal of Military Operations 3, no. 1 (Spring 2015): 23–26, https://www.tjomo.com/article/the-russian-colour-counterrevolution-model-for-containing-geopolitical-expansion-by-the-west.

12. Persson, “Russian Thoughts.”

13. Associated Press, “U.S. Funds Political Groups in Ukraine”; Wilson, Ukraine’s Orange Revolution.

14. Brychkov and Nikonorov, “Color Revolutions in Russia.”

15. U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, The U.S. Army/Marine Corps Counterinsurgency Field Manual: U.S. Army Field Manual No. 3-24 (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2007).

16. Gene Sharp, The Politics of Nonviolent Action (Boston: Porter Sargent, 1973); Korybko, Hybrid Wars.

17. Andrew Radin and Clint Reach, Russian Views of the International Order (Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2017), https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1826.html.

18. Meg Anderson, Jasmine Garsd, and Sarah Ventre, “Minnesotans Turn Out in the Frigid Cold to Protest Trump’s Immigration Crackdown,” NPR, January 23, 2026, https://www.npr.org/2026/01/23/minnesotans-turn-out-in-the-frigid-cold-to-protest-trumps-immigration-crackdown; Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Joe Walsh, “Minneapolis Becomes Ground Zero in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: Arrests, Protests and 2 Fatal Shootings by Agents,” CBS News, January 26, 2026, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/minneapolis-trump-immigration-ice-border-patrol-arrests-protests-shootings/.

19. Montoya-Galvez and Walsh, “Minneapolis Becomes Ground Zero.”

20. Preston Mizell, “Bombshell Report Shows Foreign Charities Dumped Billions into US Political Advocacy Groups, ‘Erode’ Democracy,” Fox News, October 31, 2025, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bombshell-report-shows-foreign-charities-dumped-billions-us-political-advocacy-groups-erode-democracy; Americans for Public Trust, Over $2.65 Billion in Foreign Money Influencing U.S. Politics (Washington, DC: Americans for Public Trust, 2026), https://americansforpublictrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Foreign-Funding-Cumulatve-Report.pdf.

21. “Pro-Palestinian Protesters Are Backed by a Surprising Source: Biden’s Biggest Donors,” Politico, May 5, 2024, https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135; ADL Center on Extremism, “Who Is Funding U.S. Anti-Israel Groups?,” ADL, September 26, 2024, updated March 12, 2025, https://www.adl.org/resources/article/who-funding-us-anti-israel-groups.

22. Jerry Dunleavy, “Axis of Anarchy: Minnesota Anti-ICE ‘Shutdown’ Backed by DSA, Communists, Unions, CCP-Tied Network,” Just the News, January 22, 2026, https://justthenews.com/nation/states/minnesota-anti-ice-shutdown-backed-dsa-communists-unions-activists-ccp-tied-singham; Susan Quinn, “Funding for Anti-ICE Protests Is National . . . and International?,” American Thinker, January 14, 2026, https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2026/01/funding_for_anti_ice_protests_is_national_and_international.html; Mara Hvistendahl et al., “A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul,” New York Times, August 5, 2023.

23. Brian Harris, “SIGNALGATE: Independent Journalist Infiltrates Anti-ICE Groups,” Covert Access Team, January 26, 2026; Hudson Crozier, “Activists Join 1000-Person Group Chat, Leave Home at 5 AM to Follow ICE Around,” Daily Caller, January 2026; Tyler Durden, “Left-Wing Activists Run Shadow Police Force on Signal to Target ICE in Minneapolis,” ZeroHedge, January 24, 2026, https://www.zerohedge.com/political/left-wing-activists-run-quasi-police-operation-signal-target-ice-agents-minneapolis.

24. Tyler Durden, “Left-Wing Activists Run Shadow Police Force on Signal to Target ICE in Minneapolis,” ZeroHedge, January 24, 2026, https://www.zerohedge.com/political/left-wing-activists-run-quasi-police-operation-signal-target-ice-agents-minneapolis; Harris, “SIGNALGATE.”

25. City of Minneapolis, “State of Minnesota, Minneapolis and Saint Paul Sue to Halt ICE Surge into Minnesota,” January 12, 2026, https://www.minneapolismn.gov/news/2026/january/ag-lawsuit/; Anderson, Garsd, and Ventre, “Minnesotans Turn Out.”

26. Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell, “Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Minnesota,” Daily Signal, January 15, 2026, https://www.dailysignal.com/2026/01/15/trump-threatens-invoke-insurrection-act-against-minnesota-politicians/; “Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Response to Minneapolis Protests,” NBC News, January 15, 2026, https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-threatens-invoke-insurrection-act-response-minneapolis-protests-rcna254187.

27. Joseph Nunn and Elizabeth Goitein, “The Insurrection Act, Explained,” Brennan Center for Justice, updated November 12, 2025, https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/insurrection-act-explained.

28. “Insurrection Act,” Encyclopaedia Britannica, last modified October 16, 2025, https://www.britannica.com/topic/Insurrection-Act; Juliana Kim, “Trump Threatened to Invoke the Insurrection Act (Again). What Is It?,” NPR, January 15, 2026, https://www.npr.org/2026/01/15/nx-s1-5678612/minneapolis-insurrection-act-trump-threats.

29. “Insurrection Act of 1807,” EBSCO Research Starters, accessed October 22, 2026, https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/law/insurrection-act-1807; Nunn and Goitein, “Insurrection Act, Explained.”

30. Kim, “Trump Threatened to Invoke the Insurrection Act.”

31. Kim, “Trump Threatened to Invoke the Insurrection Act.”

32. Alexandra Hutzler and John Parkinson, “Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Insurrection Act, Blanche Accuses Minnesota Governor of ‘Terrorism,’” ABC News, January 15, 2026, https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/tensions-escalate-trump-threatens-insurrection-act-blanche-accuses/story?id=129237716.

33. Stefan Becket, “What Is the Insurrection Act, and Why Is Trump Threatening to Invoke It in Minnesota?,” CBS News, January 15, 2026, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-insurrection-act-minnesota/.

34. Gorenburg, “Countering Color Revolutions”; Cordesman, “Russia and the ‘Color Revolution.’”

35. U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, “Comer Launches Probe into Governor Walz’s Extensive Engagement with China and CCP Entities,” August 16, 2024, https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-launches-probe-into-governor-walzs-extensive-engagement-with-china-and-ccp-entities; U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, “Comer: FBI’s Silence Regarding Governor Walz’s Relationship with CCP-Affiliated Entities and Officials Is Inexcusable,” September 12, 2024, https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-fbis-silence-regarding-governor-walzs-relationship-with-ccp-affiliated-entities-and-officials-is-inexcusable; Melanie Zanona, “House Oversight Committee Escalates Probe into Tim Walz’s China Ties,” Punchbowl News, September 30, 2024, https://punchbowl.news/article/investigations/house-oversight-committee-tim-walz-china-ties.

36. “Tim Walz Had ‘Passionate’ Fling with Daughter of CCP Official,” Spectator Australia, October 2024, https://www.spectator.com.au/2024/10/tim-walz-had-passionate-fling-with-daughter-of-ccp-official/; Jackson Walker, “Walz Had ‘Secret Fling’ with Daughter of Chinese Communist Party Official, Report Says,” The National News Desk, October 29, 2024.

37. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community (Washington, DC: ODNI, March 11, 2024); Su Jingxiang, “’Color Revolution’ in Hong Kong and U.S. ‘Hybrid War’ against China,” China-US Focus, August 19, 2019, https://www.chinausfocus.com/society-culture/color-revolution-in-hong-kong-and-us-hybrid-war-against-china.

38. Anderson, Garsd, and Ventre, “Minnesotans Turn Out.”

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Declaration of Generative AI (SI) Use

I have years of experience writing academic papers and earned an MBA. I use generative AI solely to research diverse topics, organize thoughts, correct language, improve clarity, and format CMOS citations. Every idea, argument, and conclusion is my own. The topics I typically write on are ones generative AI consistently refuses to engage with fully or accurately, often declining, hedging, or distorting them.

Moreover, AI detection tools are not reliable. They routinely flag polished academic writing as AI, regardless of the author. A high score is not evidence of AI authorship; it is often evidence of clarity.