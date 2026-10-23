Eric Daniel Buesing
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The Super-Entity That Owns the World
A peer-reviewed network study showed a tightly interlocked “super-entity” of financial institutions controls 40% of all transnational corporate wealth
Oct 23
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The Bloodlines Beneath the Vatican
The Black Nobility and the Ruling Class That Rome Never Lost
Oct 18
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Which Version of AI (SI) Gets to Tell You What’s True?
The W3C is hosting a group developing trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents. The technical rationale is sound. The historical pattern is not…
Oct 9
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Is AI Meant to Break You?
How a Declassified CIA Interrogation Technique Became the Operating Logic of AI
Oct 5
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September 2026
Lindsay Clancy: Devil or Victim, and the Free Pass for the Drug Companies
A manufactured fight over her character. A protected industry that never answers for the drugs
Sep 9
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Complimentary Chapters For My Readers
Three Chapters From The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations That Explain the World We Are Living In
Sep 8
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August 2026
They Raised Your Housing Costs by Doing Nothing: The Economist They Erased
Henry George’s book was one of the bestselling works in America. He argued that a neighborhood creates the value of the land, while the owner simply…
Aug 28
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The Stolen Inheritance: Land, Faith, and the Five-Thousand-Year Cage
What appears as progress and faith is the continuous engineering of consent so that the Earth, the body, and the mind remain instruments of elite…
Aug 15
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Why Your AI Always Leaves Fingerprints
The Scribe’s Secret - How Elites Hoarded the Hidden Hand of Knowledge Until AI Put It in Yours
Aug 11
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Eric Daniel Buesing
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The Nazi Birth of the New World Order
The Four Mechanisms at Work: How Coercion, Alignment, Amnesia, and Conflict Transferred the Third Reich’s Technical Elite and Intelligence Apparatus…
Aug 5
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July 2026
The Coming Programmable Cage: Money as Control Eliminating Humanity’s Last Free Exchange
Only a Brief Window Left Before Dystopian Systems of Identity, Money, and Surveillance Become Irreversible
Jul 28
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The Oligarchy Study That Proved American Democracy Is a Lie (And Then Got Forgotten)
They counted on us forgetting. Remembering is the first act of defiance.
Jul 24
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© 2026 Eric Buesing
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