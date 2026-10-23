Eric Daniel Buesing

Eric Daniel Buesing

Home
Notes
Archive
About

September 2026

August 2026

They Raised Your Housing Costs by Doing Nothing: The Economist They Erased
Henry George’s book was one of the bestselling works in America. He argued that a neighborhood creates the value of the land, while the owner simply…
  Eric Daniel Buesing
The Stolen Inheritance: Land, Faith, and the Five-Thousand-Year Cage
What appears as progress and faith is the continuous engineering of consent so that the Earth, the body, and the mind remain instruments of elite…
  Eric Daniel Buesing
Why Your AI Always Leaves Fingerprints
The Scribe’s Secret - How Elites Hoarded the Hidden Hand of Knowledge Until AI Put It in Yours
  Eric Daniel Buesing
The Nazi Birth of the New World Order
The Four Mechanisms at Work: How Coercion, Alignment, Amnesia, and Conflict Transferred the Third Reich’s Technical Elite and Intelligence Apparatus…
  Eric Daniel Buesing

July 2026

© 2026 Eric Buesing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture